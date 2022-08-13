Still far below the dreamed-of peaks,

The trekkers scaled a mountainside.

They climbed up damp and calcined walls,

Scaled rocky ledges and steep cliffs.

The young boy quickly grappled stones,

Swiftly ascending up each crag.

His grip was anxious and zealous,

The master’s subtle, firm, and calm.

The boy soon quickly passed the sage,

Surpassing him by many feet.

Sud…