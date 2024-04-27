Rushing, crashing, trickling—

Flowing down mountainsides.

Lulling, whirling, singing—

Racing through valley glades.

An old sage and pupil

Sauntered by a river.

The forests were lightless;

The mountains were soundless.

“Listen closely,” said the

Master to his pupil.

“These streamlets and rivers

Make their way everywhere.”

They listened as they climbed—

Thinking, pausing, wondering.

Silence flooded the caves—

Whirling, whistling, calling.

“These streams flow everywhere,”

Said the sage—“Can you hear?”

David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and translator in Montreal, Canada. He is the Editor-in-Chief of The Chain​ed Muse. His epic poem in iambic blank verse, Athena, appears in the latest issue of New Lyre Magazine.