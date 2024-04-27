Mountain Water -Philosophical Vignettes
By David Gosselin
Rushing, crashing, trickling—
Flowing down mountainsides.
Lulling, whirling, singing—
Racing through valley glades.
An old sage and pupil
Sauntered by a river.
The forests were lightless;
The mountains were soundless.
“Listen closely,” said the
Master to his pupil.
“These streamlets and rivers
Make their way everywhere.”
They listened as they climbed—
Thinking, pausing, wondering.
Silence flooded the caves—
Whirling, whistling, calling.
“These streams flow everywhere,”
Said the sage—“Can you hear?”
David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and translator in Montreal, Canada. He is the Editor-in-Chief of The Chained Muse. His epic poem in iambic blank verse, Athena, appears in the latest issue of New Lyre Magazine.