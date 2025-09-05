Individuals, groups, and entire civilizations are shaped by myriad unseen forces. At the heart of this vast matrix of invisible forces is the image of man. From ancient civilizations and archaic societies to the Renaissance and the modern Western world, this “self-image” has undergone many fundamental transformations—most of them understood by only a small minority of individuals. What unfolds across this book is a story, which perhaps more than any other in history, holds the key to unlocking a new Renaissance or unleashing a new Middle Ages.

Spanning the last five years of research, my book details the battle to shape the image of man—a struggle that includes magicians, clinicians, scientists, philosophers, occultists, artists and producers, to name only a few. From the Neoplatonic perversion of the Renaissance to the creation of a new American mysticism or the emergence of modern pop culture and science fiction, we delve deep into the spiritual and cultural warfare that has been shaping the Western cultural paradigm for centuries.

If you believe Western civilization is in urgent need of a new cultural paradigm, this book is for you.

