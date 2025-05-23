Age of Muses is happy to announce mixtapes are back! This latest production inaugurates our new Poetry Mixtape series. A special thanks to Zina Gomez-Liss (who I chatted with during our recent Fireside Chat) for her stupendous essay on Mixtapes that Will Save Poetry. We’re thankful to all our readers and subscribers for their on-going support. We have a lot of transformative projects and audio-visual productions in the works, including a documentary, film and performance.

Our latest issue of New Lyre Magazine is days away. My new book, A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Making of the West, will be published in June. Both will be fully accessible to our supporters.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this first of many Poetry Mixtapes for the summer season. The A-side offers a selection of ballads I composed over the years. The B-side will feature more philosophical and epic compositions.

Stay tuned for the B-side!

I Know Why the Red Rose Weeps

I know why the red rose weeps,

Why she hides her tears in dew,

As the summer breezes sweep

From those seas of peaceful blue,

And then like our dreams,

She fades with the morning dew.

I know why the red rose weeps

Through the dreamy months of June

As the golden breezes sweep

Over paling sea rocks, hewn

By Poseidon’s tide

As he guards the sailor’s tomb.

And I know why the red rose weeps

While birds sing their matin lay,

And a gentle zephyr sweeps

Our cares somewhere far away,

Where grasshoppers leap

And the careless children play.

I know why the red rose weeps

During dreary September,

As autumnal breezes keep

Music that is more sober,

And the pine sap seeps

Into lonesome October.

I know why the red rose weeps

Through the month of January

As the winter’s blizzard creeps

Through her sweet sanctuary,

And the summer’s cradle

Becomes her cemetery.

For when the rose parts with its petals

The scent of its dying breath

On fleeting breezes settles;

Seeing her beauty bereft,

Mixed with wind and brine,

Sweetens bitterness with death.

I know why the red rose weeps

When her buds have yet to see the day,

When soft beauty dreams and sleeps

Through the blooming month of May,

And morning frost still keeps

Our own wildest dreams at bay.

As when one can almost hear

The sun rays brightly dancing

Over fragrant fields of green,

With each new frond spreading

As winds softly pass

And the soaring skylarks sing,

So I know why the red rose weeps,

Why she hides her tears in dew,

As the golden breezes sweep

From those seas of peaceful blue,

And then like our dreams,

She fades with the morning dew.

Spring Lilacs

I.

One morning, I found lilacs in the rain:

The sun was mute, the birds had ceased their song,

The skies were dimmed by gaunt and graying clouds—

The lilacs shivered in the dawn.

Each one seemed too sweet to outlive the morn,

Thickening the air with its dying breath;

I thought of all the beauties May has borne—

How sweetly each one welcomes Death.

II.

How dreamy was the new spring day:

The streams like pristine angels sighed,

Winds swept the woods like Aeolian harps,

Only the lilacs seemed too shy.

Was mid-May’s sun not strong enough,

Or did the soft breeze come and whisper

Tidings of some approaching season—

Did she mention the coming of winter?

III.

I’ve once again wandered into the garden

Where I used to play as a little child

When a thousand flowery faces greeted me,

All of them lovely and wild.

The dreamy lavender serenely swayed,

Sending its fragrant kisses through the air,

Until the gentle breeze chased them away,

Like children laughing, free of care.

The shining dew dripped from the rose’s calyx,

Staining its crown of verdant sepals,

’Til May arrived with her brilliant rains

And spring gleamed in a thousand petals.

But of all the flowery faces I saw there,

These stood out more than all the others:

The vernal lilacs—ready to relinquish

Their breath amid the early hours.

Their fragrance stirred something deep in my soul

As I made my way through their flowery fane—

I felt something I’d never felt before

From those Lilacs in the rain.

For the soft spring-time showers now distilled

To an understanding that left me cold:

How even the sweetest of things must die

As our youth fades and we grow old.

And so I smile on this beautiful morning,

My tears falling through the perfumed air

As floods of sweet new faces welcome me

And sprightful birds trill everywhere.

The beauties of May welcome me once more,

And they flood my soul with a precious pain—

May the briefness of their beauty haunt me

Like those Lilacs in the rain.

Song: They Toil Not, Neither Do They Spin

They toil not, neither do they spin Mathew 6:28

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

Like sprites in the day,

Hiding among trembling leaves,

Whispering like wind.

They sing in shadows,

Beneath the delicate blue,

Then flutter away.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin—but freely sing

With cheer and delight.

Their hymns give us pause:

After toiling and spinning,

The silence sweeps in.

What lies in the heart

When the spinning and toiling

Suddenly ceases?

What lies in the heart

When the toiling and spinning

Arrives at its end?

When the silence comes

—the source of all song—what was

Once mute will be heard.

The fear and the joy,

The anger and the sorrow

Take flight like sweet songs.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.

Why Should Mortals Weep

Why should mortals weep

Knowing each life flies,

Lasting no longer

Than an angel’s sighs?

Why should mortals weep

For a lover’s voice,

Long ago vanquished

By fate’s fickle choice?

Should we mortals weep

As each spring blossom

Wafts its sweet fragrance,

Then falls to its doom?

Should we all then weep

Knowing how the sage,

Like a purloined breath,

Has flown from his cage?

Why should mortals keep

Fighting to withhold

Tear drops that would stain

A cheek once so bold?

If love once embraced

Must decay to ash

Or vanish in tears

From a maiden’s lash?

Why should mortals weep

If the morning rose

With refulgent tears

Casts away her woes?

If the saddest thoughts

Can like lightning’s flash

Be the phoenixes

Rising from the ash?

If the poet’s pain

Which the muses sing

Is thought on this earth

A beautiful thing?

Lay Down Your Armor

Lay down your armor

And play for me your precious lyre;

And let me hear

Your deepest dreams and frail desires.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your gentle lyre;

And share with me

The story of your precious pains.

Lay down your armor

And share your sweetest dreams with me;

And tell me who

You saw inside those deepest dreams.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your thespian lay;

And show me why

A mortal tongue is sweeter than a lyre.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your songs, singing

Your lovely pains—

The dolorous nights you spent in dreams.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your little lyre;

And show me why

The world’s less real than our desire.

Lay down your armor

And pluck for me your dainty strings;

And tell me why

A dream’s more real than the world.

Lay down your armor

And play once more your precious lyre;

And show me why

The world can fade, but not our dreams.

Lay down your armor

And let us dream a little while

—Dreams without end—

I’ll walk with you through every dream.

David Gosselin is a writer, researcher and translator in Montreal, Canada. He is the founding editor of The Chained Muse and New Lyre Magazine. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.

