Our latest full-length film, “Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders,” is now publicly available. Made in collaboration with the Rising Tide Foundation’s Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret, this film will change much of what people thought they knew about Edgar Allan Poe.

Based on original research featured from Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 3 (Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery and Other Tales of Ratiocination), the film explores for the first time the deeper meaning behind many of Poe’s most famous short stories, with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers.

After 180 years of slander and ritual humiliation, join us in burying the official Poe mythology and revealing the Edgar Poe we never knew.

If you would like to support our work and see our projects expand, consider becoming premium subscriber or sponsoring a production by becoming a Renaissance Patron.

Share