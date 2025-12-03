Dear readers,

We are proud to usher in yet another timeless season of verse and song with our eighth and largest issue of New Lyre.

Since time immemorial, the sacred art of image-making has been shaping our world, culture and deeper selves in ways that are as profound as they are impossible to measure.

In the words of Percy Bysshe Shelley:

It exceeds all imagination to conceive what would have been the moral condition of the world if neither Dante, Petrarch, Boccaccio, Chaucer, Shakespeare, Calderon, Lord Bacon, nor Milton, had ever existed; if Raphael and Michael Angelo had never been born; if the Hebrew poetry had never been translated; if a revival of the study of Greek literature had never taken place; if no monuments of ancient sculpture had been handed down to us; and if the poetry of the religion of the ancient world had been extinguished together with its belief. —A Defence of Poetry

From ancient cave paintings and archaic myths to songs and sculptures, classical tragedies and epic cycles, modern image-making continues to draw from these primordial sources and bear new fruit. While modern film and television have served as more popular forms of entertainment in recent times, we know that poetry remains a primordial wellspring for all image-making in civilizations across the world.

Detail: Depiction of aurochs, horses and deer, ancient Lascaux caves (17,000-22,000 years old)

At once preserving and reinvigorating the best of the Western classical tradition, the verses and works in this issue exemplify how traditions can not only be preserved but also reinvigorated and developed in lawful and aesthetically disciplined ways. Such works embody the dialogue that has been unfolding across the ages among universal minds, while simultaneously expressing a voice and birthing a style that is uniquely its own. After all, great art and culture are neither matters of place nor time, but a question of vision and creative will among the distinguished makers of any age.

In this issue’s featured short story, “Thutmose the Sculptor,” Adam Sedia transports us back to one of the primordial sources of magic and mystery in the West—Ancient Egypt. Recounting the story of the Ancient Egyptian sculptor behind the famed bust of Nefertiti, Sedia traces the story of Egypt’s rise and fall through its art.

On the poetry side, and among the many distinguished poetical talents featured, our issue offers new notable and generous selections of American verse by poets Tom Merrill and Bob Zisk. Merrill’s sobering and philosophical style never ceases to surprise with its sublimity of diction and plainspoken artistry; and Zisk’s sequences and elegies seldom fail to arrest us with a beauty and pathos that mirrors the unadulterated direct experience of the Classical Greek and Latin lyricists.

Our issue also contains extensive excerpts from an original and ambitious full-length epic poem, Sexology, by returning veteran UK poet John H.B. Martin, as well as new soulful poems by Welsh poet Rowland Hughes. We’re equally proud to feature the memorable and singular verses of Greek poetess Angela Segredaki, who opens our latest issue. Angela writes within a distinct Greek tradition that spans millennia, and which has recently been rekindled by the pioneering work of A.E. Stallings. Angela continues to build on that tradition today.

However, these are but a few of the talented contributors waiting to be discovered in our latest offering.

Troilus and Cressida, Act V, Scene II, engraving by Luigi Schiavonetti after a painting by Angelica Kauffmann.

On the literary criticism front, poet and classicist Carey Jobe offers an exposition that is as scholarly as it is exhilarating. Exploring one of William Shakespeare’s most brilliant yet underappreciated dramas, the tragedy of Troilus and Cressida, Carey delves into the anti-heroic pathos of a love story overshadowed by epic folly, sophistry and diseased pandering. Shakespeare’s tragic treatment boasts as much hilarity as truth, distinguishing it as one of the Bard’s best and most contemporary plays.

In the words of Carey Jobe:

Written contemporaneously with his greatest dramas, Troilus and Cressida shows Shakespeare at the height of his literary powers. The dialogue and speeches brim with vivid metaphors and memorable phrases. Each personality is individualized as finely as the faces in a Bruegel painting. The characters come alive as they speak, their voices spanning a spectrum of humanity from the earthy curses of Thersites to the grand war council debates to love poetry worthy of Romeo and Juliet.

Beginning with Angela Segredaki’s “In Eve’s Footsteps,” our issue ends with an original dialogue “The Second Snake,” featuring Adam and Eve. Set in the twilight of the Garden of Eden, amid its moldering fruits and foliage, a “second snake” appears to question the fallen couple about the lessons they’ve learned (if any) since the early days of their fall. In the hopes salvaging wisdom for future generations, Adam and Eve are confronted with the question of whether man must always bite off more than he can chew.

Detail: Adam and Eve etching by Rembrandt (1638)

Through stories, dialogue, poetry and a discerning critical taste, we believe the seismic rifts in the culture and spirit of our age may not only be repaired, but the sacred tradition of making revitalized in the process—just as it has been many times before.

We therefore invite you gently to read, and kindly to judge, our journal.

