Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
3d

The head of Orpheus is said to have continued singing as Thracian Hebrus carried it to the sea. But the tale says nothing of an exuberance of archaicisms, stumbling alliterations and hissing sibilants, about which I must say no more, lest I disturb Mr. Roberts' rest, and further impugn his editors' lapse of judgment.

Nil de mortuis nisi bonum.

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Michael R. Burch's avatar
Michael R. Burch
3d

Kevin Roberts has long been one of my favorite contemporary poets and he was considered the consensus best of his tribe, the New Romantics.

Thanks to David Gosselin for helping to keep his work in the public eye.

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