Orpheus

Fair phantom notes flow from thy lips

On breath made sweet with supple sighs;

Thy song, in soft and savage sips,

The gods would drink with half-closed eyes.

Your music sooth’d the souls of men

And moved the wind and stir’d the trees—

Forever now, sweet Orpheus,

It haunts the seas.

The savage sea, its surge and sway

Of clutching waves and barren deep

Sang soft thy dirge, then bore away

Thy sleepless life of lifeless sleep.

The gods who tore thee left a trace

Of former fairness, for it seems

You feign the face of one awake, the face

Of one who dreams.



The glancing blow, the blow that smote,

Harsh payment for thy single sin,

Unsexed thee by thy severed throat

And left thee loathe and least of men.

O lustful women! Whores of fate!

All envious of Eurydice,

They lured her in and locked the gates

Of Paradise.

Clayre

Shades that deck the dusky sky,

That changes hue

With every breeze that billows by,

Change less than you.

Its colors ever-changing;

Its tides so vastly ranging,

And still they change far less than Clayre should do.



It’s me alone she loves by night,

But then by day,

When lovers lure her supple sight,

She’s borne away.

Her straying glance can gash apart

The chambers of my steady heart;

So, my inconstant Clayre, what would you say?

Your eyes, no doubt, possess with grace

Their fickle stare,

Give magic to your maiden face,

Twice-over fair.

And still a lesser man might trade

Such beauty for a love that stayed,

For all the silken strands of all your hair.

But I, my Love, see only you

And could not cease

To love those eyes that thrill my soul,

yet yield no peace.

Their fever, like the blushing flowers

Left swaying in the sun for hours,

Gives rise to streams of sighs that still increase.

Your way, I know, no prayer nor plea

Could take away;

No more could I deny the sea

Its surge and sway.

As long as your mood ever ranges

To a love, as one love never changes;

Just as long as no thing ever changes

Your love for me.

Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Kevin Nicholas Roberts (1969-2008) was a poet, college English Professor, author, husband to Jan and father to his angel dog Buddy. Kevin had two books published in the United Kingdom: Fatal Women, a collection of poetry and Quest for the Beloved: Awaking Truth & Beauty through Mystical Poetry, a book of literary criticism and philosophical discussion. Kevin was the founder and first editor of the poetry journal, Romantics Quarterly.

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