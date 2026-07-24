Cassandra
By Elena Streett
My gods, this smoke, it chokes, and shrouds their eyes,
the smog hangs low and clogs their ears with soot!
If the constant clanging ever stopped, they’d still
hear nothing but their own hot blood rushing
in their ears and down the palace steps. Oh Zeus!
I cannot tell if it is thunder or
the crash of bronze on bronze that falls on me
from heaven. Why waste breath to cry the truth
or hiss in sleepers’ ears, “Oh, Ilium,
our fathers’ town, is doomed to burn to dust.”
What a scorching burden Prometheus has left!
These visions crowd my mind like teeming shores
of Acheron. If I could only wash
these thoughts in Lethe would the city fall
the same? Please listen, listen, bend your head
my way, you good old king, I fear I’ll die
a thousand times a day, the eagle tears
again at my liver, and my heart and stomach
turn: this, this is the price of sacred truth.
They’ve brought our Hector’s body back. His skin
is mostly gone, red-raw and smeared with dirt
and ash. I dreamed this scene three weeks ago.
His wife wails, keens and shakes, I try to give
her comfort, offer her my hand to hold,
but still she rasps, “I am alone in our halls,
alone!” The cart tilts, stumbles over stones,
my brother’s body shifts with every jolt,
as though he were a child in restless sleep.
Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2026
Elena Streett is about to complete her B.A. in creative writing at Oklahoma Baptist University, after which she hopes to teach literature and pursue an M.F.A. in creative writing. Her poems have previously appeared in Vita Poetica, The Oakland Arts Review, and Trampoline.