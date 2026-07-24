My gods, this smoke, it chokes, and shrouds their eyes,

the smog hangs low and clogs their ears with soot!

If the constant clanging ever stopped, they’d still

hear nothing but their own hot blood rushing

in their ears and down the palace steps. Oh Zeus!

I cannot tell if it is thunder or

the crash of bronze on bronze that falls on me

from heaven. Why waste breath to cry the truth

or hiss in sleepers’ ears, “Oh, Ilium,

our fathers’ town, is doomed to burn to dust.”

What a scorching burden Prometheus has left!

These visions crowd my mind like teeming shores

of Acheron. If I could only wash

these thoughts in Lethe would the city fall

the same? Please listen, listen, bend your head

my way, you good old king, I fear I’ll die

a thousand times a day, the eagle tears

again at my liver, and my heart and stomach

turn: this, this is the price of sacred truth.

They’ve brought our Hector’s body back. His skin

is mostly gone, red-raw and smeared with dirt

and ash. I dreamed this scene three weeks ago.

His wife wails, keens and shakes, I try to give

her comfort, offer her my hand to hold,

but still she rasps, “I am alone in our halls,

alone!” The cart tilts, stumbles over stones,

my brother’s body shifts with every jolt,

as though he were a child in restless sleep.

Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2026



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Elena Streett is about to complete her B.A. in creative writing at Oklahoma Baptist University, after which she hopes to teach literature and pursue an M.F.A. in creative writing. Her poems have previously appeared in Vita Poetica, The Oakland Arts Review, and Trampoline.

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New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026 David Gosselin · Jul 5 Over 2300 years ago, Plato challenged the poets of the ancient world: would those who excelled in the art of image-making become capable of leading their audiences out of the cave? Or would they choose to simply remain inside the cave and make themselves useful — by making the shadows more delightful? Read full story



