There are certain things we are not allowed to say in polite society.

We’re supposed to believe Aristotle was a great man. One of the pivotal thinkers who shaped the Western classical tradition. A supposed student of Plato, Aristotle simply offered a more practical philosophy which perfectly complimented Plato’s metaphysical world of ideas, method of Socratic inquiry and science of statecraft.

But what if the opposite was true?

What if there were fundamental and irreconcilable differences between Plato and Aristotle, which continue to be papered over to preserve a certain intellectual status quo and sacred narrative about Western civilization?

From the Renaissance to Freud and Bronze Age Mindset to “Dark MAGA,” in this latest dialogue with Courtenay Turner we explore some of the fundamental disagreements between Plato and Aristotle, and how these continue to be played out on the stage of history in surprising and epic ways.

“The Artist, it is true, is the son of his age; but pity for him if he is its pupil, or even its favorite! Let some beneficent Divinity snatch him when a suckling from the breast of his mother, and nurse him with the milk of a better time that he may ripen to his full stature beneath a distant Grecian sky. And having grown to manhood, let him return, a foreign shape, into his century; not, however, to delight it by his presence; but terrible, like the son of Agamemnon, to purify it. The matter of his works he will take from the present; but their Form he will derive from a nobler time, nay from beyond all time, from the absolute unchanging unity of his nature. Here from the pure aether of his spiritual essence, flows down the Fountain of Beauty, uncontaminated by the pollutions of ages and generations, which roll to and fro in their turbid vortex far beneath it.”

—Friedrich Schiller, Ninth Letter on the Aesthetic Education of Man

