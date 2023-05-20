Many recognize that the great irony about the culture wars is that they are essentially devoid of any genuine culture. Appeals to imagined golden ages of the past or future utopias and attempts to win political points under the guise of championing culture have become the norm. But we believe these experiments will be short-lived.
At the end of the day, we can only learn so much about health from studying sickness. We can only learn so much about creating beauty by analyzing ugliness, and we can only ascertain so much about Truth from dissecting the many falsehoods churned out by our modern narrative matrix. A qualitative leap is required, one that allows us to transcend the current spiritual and philosophical binds of our age.
The remedy to our cultural predicament remains the same as it would in any age: the creation of new great works of timeless art and new great works of timeless Beauty.
Join us we explore some of these new works and discuss the deeper significance of creating timeless art and culture today.
Creating...or perhaps re-creating a world of beauty both grounded in harmony with the natural world as with the entirety of the Cosmos has increasingly become my life-mission since the Seventies. Year by year I've been deeply (literally) engaged in developing a horticultural and silvicultural harmonium with the little "ownership" of a peace of land with which deep ancestral ties resonate with both my DNA-based soul and it's cadeuceical twin, the eternal spirit which is infused by a Real-Eye-Zation that all are One and that One is All and that the Whole is equal to yet greater than the sum of it's parts.
Living a couple degrees north of the central meridian of the Northern Hemisphere, the current revolution of the seasons insists that most of my time and energies focus on the great out-of doors...the dwelling scene of peace, harmony and balance. However during the shorter days and longer nights, personal energies are directed more frequently to the impending publication and distribution of a symbol-based and imagistic centered alternative to the everyday, abstract Latin-based alphabet. Additional energies become engaged with carving a species variant known popularly as "Diamond Willow". This mutational life-form cossets innumerable messages to the human race. Trees can talk in a whole nother language...one I've been exploring intensively over the past two decades.
We are present for a great turning of the ages. Obsolescent Piscean age institutions and thought-formed habits are rapidly becoming replaced by exciting emanations of new ways of Being.
Blessed Be, David, for your sharing and for the opportunities to share in like manner.
Count me in!