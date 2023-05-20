Many recognize that the great irony about the culture wars is that they are essentially devoid of any genuine culture. Appeals to imagined golden ages of the past or future utopias and attempts to win political points under the guise of championing culture have become the norm. But we believe these experiments will be short-lived.

At the end of the day, we can only learn so much about health from studying sickness. We can only learn so much about creating beauty by analyzing ugliness, and we can only ascertain so much about Truth from dissecting the many falsehoods churned out by our modern narrative matrix. A qualitative leap is required, one that allows us to transcend the current spiritual and philosophical binds of our age.

The remedy to our cultural predicament remains the same as it would in any age: the creation of new great works of timeless art and new great works of timeless Beauty.

Join us we explore some of these new works and discuss the deeper significance of creating timeless art and culture today.