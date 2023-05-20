Age of Muses

Carstie
May 24, 2023

Creating...or perhaps re-creating a world of beauty both grounded in harmony with the natural world as with the entirety of the Cosmos has increasingly become my life-mission since the Seventies. Year by year I've been deeply (literally) engaged in developing a horticultural and silvicultural harmonium with the little "ownership" of a peace of land with which deep ancestral ties resonate with both my DNA-based soul and it's cadeuceical twin, the eternal spirit which is infused by a Real-Eye-Zation that all are One and that One is All and that the Whole is equal to yet greater than the sum of it's parts.

Living a couple degrees north of the central meridian of the Northern Hemisphere, the current revolution of the seasons insists that most of my time and energies focus on the great out-of doors...the dwelling scene of peace, harmony and balance. However during the shorter days and longer nights, personal energies are directed more frequently to the impending publication and distribution of a symbol-based and imagistic centered alternative to the everyday, abstract Latin-based alphabet. Additional energies become engaged with carving a species variant known popularly as "Diamond Willow". This mutational life-form cossets innumerable messages to the human race. Trees can talk in a whole nother language...one I've been exploring intensively over the past two decades.

We are present for a great turning of the ages. Obsolescent Piscean age institutions and thought-formed habits are rapidly becoming replaced by exciting emanations of new ways of Being.

Blessed Be, David, for your sharing and for the opportunities to share in like manner.

Jeff Cook-Coyle
May 20, 2023

Count me in!

