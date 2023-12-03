Sometimes, when the light and the mists of the day

Settle holy and soft on the edge of the night,

When the sights and the sounds of the world melt away,

And the vision that lives in the soul takes flight,

That feeling comes on I felt since I was young,

Of poems unwritten and songs unsung.

Like a shadow that flits across the moonbeams

Thrills the soul all the more for its dark mystery,

Or the memory in daytime of last night’s dreams,

Like another world under the surface we see,

Like that thought that lives on the tip of the tongue,

Are those poems unwritten and songs unsung.

In the gaze of the lover who grasps for a word

To embody the feeling that’s shared in the eyes,

Or forgotten strains of a song long unheard

Whose sad memory deep in the heart still lies,

Like all the new thoughts that ever have sprung,

Are those poems unwritten and songs unsung.

It’s there in the child as he sees the sublime

In the greatness and beauty of life unfurled,

It lives in the instant, but outside of time,

And comforts the dying as they leave this world;

It sleeps in all souls though the lyre be unstrung,

Those poems unwritten and songs unsung.

Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and and poetry. His volumes of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition are “Voices on the Wind” and “Places the Soul Goes.”