Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kit Klarenberg's avatar
Kit Klarenberg
Jul 20, 2022

I do so greatly enjoy your writing about all matters, David. Keep up the fantastic work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
flipshod's avatar
flipshod
Jul 22, 2022Edited

I had an English professor circa. 1986 trying to teach this idea, and I was so far in the poetry-makes-nothing-happen camp (being primarily a musician myself where that seems more self-evident), we had to take the discussion to his office. I was never convinced but made it through the class. I think if he could have somehow had me read this post, he would have done much better.

Thanks for the excellent essay. I'm still not sure what I think, but now I see the best part of the argument.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Gosselin
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture