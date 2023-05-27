Age of Muses

Age of Muses

May 27, 2023

I'm always honored when David and Adam read and discuss one of my poems. I think Adam had a good interpretation of the poem. While the poem was written with abused women in mind, one has to be something of a daredevil to enter into relationships that are so fraught with past darkness. It can be incredibly difficult for girls who have been abused to enter into so-called "normal" relationships as women. There can be a tightwire act on both parts, as both partners try to navigate the tricky footing. One woman I dated briefly became engaged to a friend of mine, then committed suicide before the wedding. I had such worst-case scenarios in mind with stanzas like:

There were cannon shots’ soirees,

hearts barricaded, wise . . .

and then . . . annihilation.

And the final stanza:

Where once you scraped your knees;

love later bruised your thighs.

Death numbs all, our sedation.

The refrain "Daredevil, dry your eyes" can be considered to be saying, "You were a daredevil, but you are beyond suffering now, so there's no need for tears." But it can also be considered an admonition to the other Daredevil, who is still living, to be consoled by the fact that her suffering is over.

Here is the full poem...

Daredevil

by Michael R. Burch

There are days that I believe

(and nights that I deny)

love is not mutilation.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

There are tightropes leaps bereave—

taut wires strumming high

brief songs, infatuations.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

There were cannon shots’ soirees,

hearts barricaded, wise . . .

and then . . . annihilation.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

There were nights our hearts conceived

untruths reborn as sighs.

To dream was our consolation.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

There were acrobatic leaves

that tumbled down to lie

at our feet, bright trepidations.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

There were hearts carved into trees—

tall stakes where you and I

left childhood’s salt libations . . .

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

Where once you scraped your knees;

love later bruised your thighs.

Death numbs all, our sedation.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.

