The beautiful thing about our modern times is that despite all the craziness, the bad guys no longer fully control the narrative. Five media companies controlling the narrative is no longer a thing. There is the possibility for a rebirth of culture, ideas and originality.

While many readers and listeners have been understandably rattled or disturbed by the nature of our own modern culture wars, with many decrying the dearth of genuine beauty and art, many have arguably become too absorbed in the mainstream “culture wars” to notice the many little sprouts of originality and promise making their way out of the ash and mud.

Join us for a poetry fireside chat where we explore some new timeless works of poetry and discuss the future of art and culture.