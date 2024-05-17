In this latest interview on the Mel K Show, we continue demystifying the magic of the modern entertainment industrial complex and the shadows cast on our twenty-first century cave walls. Rather than being a cause for lament, our discussion of modern dystopian predictive programming leads into the many promising developments unfolding as the culture wars fizzle out and a new age of culture creation, beauty and the search for truth emerges.
Join us as we awaken from our disenchanted age and find our way back to an enchanted future.
I must say I find it difficult to take Hollywood and the US entertainment industry seriously. I'm sure they have a disastrous effect. But not on me.
Nevertheless I'm still left with the thought: isn't it best to just ignore them? You do them too much honour by wasting so much time on them. Their products are soon forgotten anyway.
Let the dead bury their dead.