In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt famously launched his Fireside Chats. They were produced during one of the most perilous times in the young American republic’s history. These “fireside chats” were designed to educate the population about seemingly complex subjects like banking, currency and economic productivity. In reality, these subjects were a lot simpler and more meaningful than they were made out to be by the “experts”—the very same ones who presided over a near-collapse of the entire system.

President Roosevelt decided to take the matter into his own hands and speak to the American population directly. He broke down the basics of banking, what went wrong with the American financial system, and what his administration was doing to re-organize the banks, step by step. From protecting secured depositors, to creating new legislation, and holding the bad actors accountable—FDR meaningfully educated people everywhere about the principles of sound banking.

Now we’re doing the same thing—for poetry and literature.

And you’re invited!

In recent times, poetry began to be taught as a formal discipline in ways that would have been alien to poetry writers and poetry lovers for millennia. One was taught that poetry required special procedures to be enjoyed and specific rules to be understood. However, the result was that the poetical lifeblood of creativity and human inspiration was made alien for the first time.

Therefore, over the coming weeks and months we’ll be producing a new series of poetry fireside chats. We’ll have a rotating series of talented contributors, including special guests and distinguished invitees. The purpose of these chats will not only be to educate people on the trance-formative magic of poetry, but above all demonstrate the innate and natural joy of wrestling with original poetical ideas, and enjoying the musical performance of great works of poetry.

In this way, we’ll re-acquaint ourselves with one of the great founts of human civilization and imagination—poetry.

As Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote in his “Defence of Poetry”:

“The great instrument of moral good is the imagination; and poetry administers to the effect by acting upon the cause. Poetry enlarges the circumference of the imagination by replenishing it with thoughts of ever new delight, which have the power of attracting and assimilating to their own nature all other thoughts, and which form new intervals and interstices whose void forever craves fresh food. Poetry strengthens the faculty which is the organ of the moral nature of man, in the same manner as exercise strengthens a limb.”

From the epics of Homer to the psalms of David, our goal is to reconnect with the same eternal fount of poetic inspiration and spiritual renewal which has, quite literally, birthed civilizations and made renaissances possible throughout the ages.

Join us as we re-acquaint ourselves with the muses and pave the way for a new Age of Muses.