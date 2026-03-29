Reclaiming the Mysteries 2.0: Mystery Babylon

From the deepest mysteries of Babylon, Greece and Rome to the mystery that is the modern world, Reclaiming the Mysteries 2.0 takes viewers behind the scenes of Western civilization’s official story.

What happens when we lift the veil? How misleading are the West’s official stories?

Join us for an unauthorized history of Western civilization.

Stay tuned for part III.

A special thanks to our executive producers, the Rising Tide Foundation’s Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret, who helped make the film possible.

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Watch Part I

Discover the research behind the series