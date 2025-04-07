In this captivating episode, host Courtenay Turner welcomes David Gosselin for a deep dive into the intriguing concept of "The New Dark Age." Together, they unravel themes that span philosophy, culture, history, and societal transformation, offering listeners a fresh perspective on the forces shaping our world today.

Key Topics Include:

Plato vs. Aristotle : A philosophical exploration of the enduring debate between Plato’s idealism and Aristotle’s empirical realism, setting the foundation for understanding shifts in cultural and intellectual paradigms.

Lady Gaga and the Gnostic Revival : Drawing from David Gosselin's recent article, they examine how Lady Gaga embodies a modern "Gnostic Bard," unpacking the ways her music and imagery reflect ancient Gnostic ideas and their influence on contemporary pop culture.

Dark Enlightenment and Game~B : A discussion of emerging societal movements like Game~B and the Dark Enlightenment, analyzing their philosophical roots and implications for humanity’s trajectory.

Gnosticism and Philosophy : An exploration of Gnostic traditions, including their dualistic worldview, critiques of orthodox religion, and their resurgence in modern thought.

Renaissance or New Middle Ages?: Inspired by Gosselin's second article, the conversation raises critical questions about whether society is on the brink of a cultural renaissance or descending into a new medieval era.

This episode offers a rich tapestry of ideas connecting ancient wisdom to contemporary challenges. From the philosophical tensions between Plato and Aristotle to the cultural symbolism embedded in Lady Gaga’s artistry, listeners will gain insights into the forces driving "The New Dark Age"—and the possibility to view this pivotal moment through an entirely new lens.

Lady Gaga's Gnostic Revival: Gnosticism, Neoplatonism and the Perversion of Pop Culture

A Renaissance or New Middle Ages?

