The Victors of the Bastille in Front of the Hôtel de Ville

“It is through beauty that one proceeds to freedom”

—Friedrich Schiller

Having had high hopes for the establishment of sovereign republics in Europe after the success of the American Revolution (1776), the tragic consequences of the French Revolution (1789) came as a dire awakening to many idealists watching from all corners of the globe. In response to the gruesome turn of the French Revolution, the poet Friedrich Schiller composed his “Letters on the Aesthetic Education of Man” (1795). The letters were dedicated to providing an exhaustive proof of why Beauty was necessary for the proper and full development of the human character—lest the clash between man’s underdeveloped reasoning and emotional faculties lead to a never-ending cycle of chaos and destruction.

As we witness new scenes of chaos erupting in France everyday now, Schiller’s letters have proven themselves to be one of the most relevant works in addressing the fundamental relationship between art and political freedom, and the deeper psychology of beauty which makes fundamental transformations in man possible.

Schiller recognized that it was the character and heart of a people that would ultimately decide whether individuals would be capable of rising to the occasion and exercising their God-given powers of reason during any historic moment or time of crisis. Without the needed discernment and emotional development to guide his actions and shape a clear vision, man would inevitably fall back on his blind animalistic impulses once a situation escalated enough.

1789 was such a moment. It was a moment that would decide whether the anti-oligarchical forces around the world and the establishment of republics would be successful on the European continent—as they had been in the American colonies—or whether the imperial forces would finally stamp out any possibility of an American Revolution in Europe. Tragically, the French people ultimately chose unbridled violence and irrationalism, resulting in the Terror, followed by the crowning of a new emperor, Napoleon, followed by a series of devastating wars across Europe.

So the gulf between the strict intellectual formalism and Cartesianism of the French’s “rational” side and its unbridled anarchy and decadence on the “sensual” side made the ensuing events of the Terror all-the-more systematically gruesome and evil.

France’s leading men of science like Antoine Lavoisier, known as the father of modern chemistry, was guillotined simply for being associated with royal institutions, many of the most prominent French intellectuals and thinkers shared a similar fate simply due to their association with state institutions. In Lavoisier’s case, a plea to spare him was made, given his scientific contributions to the world, to which the judge famously replied, "The Republic has no need of geniuses."

Antoine Laurent Lavoisier (1743–1794) and Marie Anne Lavoisier (Marie Anne Pierrette Paulze, 1758–1836)

The Revolution would execute all those who didn’t pass the new purity tests or didn’t demonstrate satisfactorily radical pro-revolution views. Thus, in its campaign to establish a new secular religion of “Reason,” the revolutionary government resorted to increasingly irrational and barbaric means to bring about its utopian nightmare.

While the young American Republic succeeded in establishing a republican system of representational government based on Natural Law, at least for a time, the events in France led to a very different outcome.

In response to the tragic turn of events in France, Schiller wrote:

The edifice of the natural State totters, its rotten foundations give way, and a physical possibility seems granted to place law on the throne, to honor man, finally, as an end in himself and to make true freedom the basis of political association. Vain hope! The moral possibility is wanting, and the great moment finds a little people. -Fifth Letter

Alas, after the attempts to replace France’s system of hereditary monarchy devolved into a public blood bath, the French people would enthusiastically crown a new emperor only a few years later!

A “great moment” had indeed found a “little people.”

Joséphine kneels before Napoléon during his coronation at Notre Dame. Behind him sits pope Pius VII.

What followed was a series of orchestrated wars—dubbed the Napoleonic Wars (1803–1815). The destruction brought on by these wars would create the conditions for the unification of Europe’s hereditary power structures and the crystallization of its oligarchical system, which to this day Europe has never managed to shake off. The event which marked the consolidation of power is known as the 1815 Congress of Vienna (1815), an event which Henry Kissinger described as one of the greatest lessons in history for those rulers committed to preserving a traditional “equilibrium.” These forces would see to it that the principles of republicanism championed by the American Founding Fathers and their allies across the world would never take root in Europe again.

The Role of Art in Times of Crisis

The Combat Of Mars And Minerva - Jacques-Louis David (1748–1825)

So why did the French fail where the Americans originally succeeded? Was it just a matter of mere political miscalculation, or was a deeper question of human nature at issue?

As a poet, historian, philosopher and tragedian of the highest order, Schiller recognized that the objective failures of the French Revolution and its people lay in something beyond the objective realm of “rational” inquiry. The question of the subjective inner man, which made any objective change in the outward world possible, had to be addressed first.

In his third letter, Schiller observes:

Nature begins with man no differently than with the rest of its works: it acts for him where he cannot act as an independent intelligence yet himself. But just this makes him man, that he doesn’t remain what simple nature made of him, but possesses the ability to retrace the steps, through reason, which nature prepared for him, to transform the work of need into a work of his free choice, and to elevate physical necessity to a moral one.

Among many examples, Schiller gives the example of man’s sexual drives:

With the same right by which he is man, he abandons the rule of blind necessity, as he parts from it in so many other respects through his freedom as, for one example, he eradicates by morality, and ennobles by beauty, the low character which the needs of sexual love impressed on him.

Without man’s automatic animal impulses, the human species would have undoubtedly gone extinct many times over, had there not been certain deeply entrenched drives to preserve him until he became capable of consciously acting with true wisdom and foresight. But as Schiller argues, the original state of men who are guided purely by automatic drives isn’t where his nature ends.

It’s only the beginning.

But man’s transition from a life directed by blind instinct and automatic systems—an absolute necessity for the preservation of the species no matter what happens in the world—requires a different kind of education. For as Schiller demonstrates, the mature development of one’s powers of reason necessarily requires the mature development of one’s heart.

What from an Aristotelian logical or Cartesian deductive approach seems like a contradiction in terms, namely, that reason requires passion and passion requires reason, is resolved poetically through a proper conception of the Beautiful. Said otherwise, those forces which seem opposed at one stage in human development become necessary in the next stage, where man can now begin to act on ideas, rather than simply blind instinct or mere opinions, which were impressed upon him from an early age by the world.

Schiller writes: