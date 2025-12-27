“And now, in February, 1827, Schubert was composing the first twelve songs of his Winterreise cycle, while Beethoven lay dying. His admirers were sending special dainties to Beethoven. The doctor, as if to pander to the plaint of a dying man, was providing him with bottles of his favorite Gumpoldskircher, while Schubert was setting Muller’s verses—he set six of the Winterreise songs in a single morning.

“Of all the contemporary poets of Schubert’s setting, Muller was undoubtedly one of the best from the composer’s point of view. Muller had none of the mediocrity of Mayrhofer. And yet Schubert and Muller never met. Muller, who was born and lived at Dessau, and died there before Schubert had set the last of his Winterreise songs, probably never even knew that Schubert had set his verses. A musician could set any song without the courtesy of asking permission, or paying a fee. He could go into print, and, if his music were good, it added only honor to the poet. Muller was brilliant in the tone painting of his words. He had a rare sense of humanity. He set down with the most natural ease the atmosphere of a life. “I can neither play nor sing,” he wrote. “But when I compose my poems I sing all the same and play as well. If I could express the tunes that come to me, my songs would please better than they do now. But, patience. There may be found a sympathetically tuned soul, which will discover the tunes in the words, and give them back to me.”

“Unknowingly he found that soul in Schubert. The last twelve songs in the Winterreise cycle show the gloom gathering about him, the infinite sadness which, with the end of all endeavor approaching, had taken its hold on Schubert at the time he composed them. Muller died in September, 1827; Schubert was to set his last songs and pass out little more than a year later. The last Winterreise songs are an epic in sadness, the blending of two moods of beauty—both in verse and in music—overshadowed by death.

“Early in March the news of Beethoven’s condition spread through Vienna. The dying man was engaged in writing short letters of thanks for the gifts of food and wine to those intimate friends who had given these things to assuage the fierce desires of a dying body. Schotts sent him a dozen bottles of Rudesheimer Berg, eleven years old in the vintage, and hurried forward some bottles mixed with healing herbs. The great life that lay in jeopardy surely called for effort, every effort that would stay the departure of its soul for a single hour. Anselm Huttenbrenner took to the stricken giant some of Schubert’s songs—The Young Nun, The Miller Songs, Omnipotence and several others. Beethoven fingered the pages carefully. It was a gift that brought pleasure to a few of the last days of the dying master. Huttenbrenner had discovered the real Schubert for him.

“Truly in Schubert lives the divine fire!”

“Beethoven exclaimed. In those last days Schubert is said to have visited Beethoven twice. When on one occasion Huttenbrenner announced him, and asked who should come into the room first, Beethoven replied: “Let Schubert come first.” And then when they were together beside the bed he said: “You, Huttenbrenner, have my heart; Schubert has my soul.”

Gute Nacht

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Einsamkeit

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Die Krähe

Der Leierman

