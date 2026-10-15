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Rubens. Jupiter and Semele (Ovid, Metamorphoses, III, 259–309)

Adam Sedia’s original poem explores the relationship between mortal man and pure Truth, which in this world he must only grasp imperfectly, like shadows on the shore, or through a darkened glass—lest he come face to face with the naked Truth.

In Greek mythology, Semele (/ˈsɛmɪli/; Ancient Greek: Σεμέλη, romanized: Semélē), or Thyone (/θaɪˈoʊni/; Ancient Greek: Θυώνη, romanized: Thyṓnē), was the youngest daughter of Cadmus and Harmonia, and the mother of Dionysus by Zeus (her own great-grandfather).

“Who is this youthful lover? Is it he?”

Zeus’s priestess asked herself about her god.

“His prowess at lovemaking certainly

Is godlike, but he leaves no hints to prod

The mystery of his identity.

“He bade Europa ride him as a bull,

And penetrated Danae as rained gold,

And as a swan made Leda’s womb wax full,

And Phthia’s as a dove, and even crawled

As ant and snake into the beautiful.

“As a soaring eagle he sowed his seed

In Aegina – Asteria, the same –

And caught his catamite, young Ganymede.

Even to his own cuckold-queen he came

Guised as a cuckoo when he felt the need.

“At least he comes to me guised as a man –

And what a man! – the form he knows I most

Enjoy. His host of other lovers can

Content themselves with bird or beast or ghost.

Not I! My eye will not yield to his ban!

“The man is glorious – far more glorious still

Must be the god himself behind the mask

Of mortal substance, glory to fulfill

My greatest wish: to see, to know, to bask

In pure divine light, wisdom, might, and will!”

The lover lying next to her awoke,

Embracing her beneath the linen sheet,

Bare flesh on bare flesh; his hand rose to stroke

Her lustrous hair; his dark eyes gazed to meet

Her gray eyes; with a honeyed voice he spoke:

“My love! My beauty! My supreme delight!

I offer you as token of our love

Whatever you wish – anything that might

Attract your fancy, on earth or above.

All in both realms is mine to give by right.”

The priestess smiled at him, first tenderly,

Then wide with triumph. Now she had her chance!

“One thing I ask,” she said at once, “to see

Olympus’s king, revealed – one glorious glance

To glimpse your full, unveiled divinity!”

The lover grabbed his hair and loosed a cry.

“No! Not that! Ask for anything but that!

Indeed you guess right: I am Zeus. But I

Love you too much to give this. If I sat

Before you in full glory, you would die.

“The mortal mind can know and understand

Only what passes through flesh, eye, and ear.

Blurred shadows cast on ever-shifting sand

Are all it knows of truth. Thus, gods appear

Only as mortals’ frail minds can withstand.”

“If you,” she said, “refuse this, then you lie:

You are no god, much less Olympian Zeus!

Your words are large and lofty – that is why

You surely are a charlatan who woos

With rhetoric that hides the truth. Goodbye!”

The godly lover sighed. This love must end –

Better with death than disillusioned tears.

He spoke: “You doubt me? Then I will extend

Forbidden sight to you, who spurn all fears

Of fiery death. Is this what you intend?”

The priestess rose and, smiling, said, “I vow

To you: let what may come from my request

Be on my head alone.” She took a bow.

“Make ready, then,” he said, and stood undressed.

She eyed his noble form and ordered, “Now!”

His form waxed formless, infinite, pure light,

Fire brighter than ten thousand blazing suns

As sizzling lightning-bolts flew, brilliant white,

And thunders roared like cannonading guns;

Earth trembled, heaven rent, the stars took flight.

Yet all the rage of thunder, light, and flame

Seemed nothing – a mere emanating force

Next to the perfect substance whence they came:

Pure beauty and pure truth, ultimate source

Of knowledge, past description, without name.

One slight glimpse and at once the priestess died,

Overwhelmed with ecstasy, shock, and awe,

Not understanding what she had espied,

And dissolved like a snowdrift in spring’s thaw

Or sea-foam in the roaring ocean’s tide.

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