Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
Oct 16

It roused some envy, made me think Zeus was kinder than his successors in the omnipotent family lineage. A peek and poof. Instantaneous. Although the end can be felt as adding a couple seconds, I guess I ignored that in favor of just poof. It brought to mind 2 lines of mine from a long-ago ditty:

Were it so easy--

no tarnish, no rust.

I'd say Zeus knew how to kill with kindness.

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