Adam Sedia’s original poem explores the relationship between mortal man and pure Truth, which in this world he must only grasp imperfectly, like shadows on the shore, or through a darkened glass—lest he come face to face with the naked Truth.
In Greek mythology, Semele (/ˈsɛmɪli/; Ancient Greek: Σεμέλη, romanized: Semélē), or Thyone (/θaɪˈoʊni/; Ancient Greek: Θυώνη, romanized: Thyṓnē), was the youngest daughter of Cadmus and Harmonia, and the mother of Dionysus by Zeus (her own great-grandfather).
“Who is this youthful lover? Is it he?”
Zeus’s priestess asked herself about her god.
“His prowess at lovemaking certainly
Is godlike, but he leaves no hints to prod
The mystery of his identity.
“He bade Europa ride him as a bull,
And penetrated Danae as rained gold,
And as a swan made Leda’s womb wax full,
And Phthia’s as a dove, and even crawled
As ant and snake into the beautiful.
“As a soaring eagle he sowed his seed
In Aegina – Asteria, the same –
And caught his catamite, young Ganymede.
Even to his own cuckold-queen he came
Guised as a cuckoo when he felt the need.
“At least he comes to me guised as a man –
And what a man! – the form he knows I most
Enjoy. His host of other lovers can
Content themselves with bird or beast or ghost.
Not I! My eye will not yield to his ban!
“The man is glorious – far more glorious still
Must be the god himself behind the mask
Of mortal substance, glory to fulfill
My greatest wish: to see, to know, to bask
In pure divine light, wisdom, might, and will!”
The lover lying next to her awoke,
Embracing her beneath the linen sheet,
Bare flesh on bare flesh; his hand rose to stroke
Her lustrous hair; his dark eyes gazed to meet
Her gray eyes; with a honeyed voice he spoke:
“My love! My beauty! My supreme delight!
I offer you as token of our love
Whatever you wish – anything that might
Attract your fancy, on earth or above.
All in both realms is mine to give by right.”
The priestess smiled at him, first tenderly,
Then wide with triumph. Now she had her chance!
“One thing I ask,” she said at once, “to see
Olympus’s king, revealed – one glorious glance
To glimpse your full, unveiled divinity!”
The lover grabbed his hair and loosed a cry.
“No! Not that! Ask for anything but that!
Indeed you guess right: I am Zeus. But I
Love you too much to give this. If I sat
Before you in full glory, you would die.
“The mortal mind can know and understand
Only what passes through flesh, eye, and ear.
Blurred shadows cast on ever-shifting sand
Are all it knows of truth. Thus, gods appear
Only as mortals’ frail minds can withstand.”
“If you,” she said, “refuse this, then you lie:
You are no god, much less Olympian Zeus!
Your words are large and lofty – that is why
You surely are a charlatan who woos
With rhetoric that hides the truth. Goodbye!”
The godly lover sighed. This love must end –
Better with death than disillusioned tears.
He spoke: “You doubt me? Then I will extend
Forbidden sight to you, who spurn all fears
Of fiery death. Is this what you intend?”
The priestess rose and, smiling, said, “I vow
To you: let what may come from my request
Be on my head alone.” She took a bow.
“Make ready, then,” he said, and stood undressed.
She eyed his noble form and ordered, “Now!”
His form waxed formless, infinite, pure light,
Fire brighter than ten thousand blazing suns
As sizzling lightning-bolts flew, brilliant white,
And thunders roared like cannonading guns;
Earth trembled, heaven rent, the stars took flight.
Yet all the rage of thunder, light, and flame
Seemed nothing – a mere emanating force
Next to the perfect substance whence they came:
Pure beauty and pure truth, ultimate source
Of knowledge, past description, without name.
One slight glimpse and at once the priestess died,
Overwhelmed with ecstasy, shock, and awe,
Not understanding what she had espied,
And dissolved like a snowdrift in spring’s thaw
Or sea-foam in the roaring ocean’s tide.
Featured in New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2026
It roused some envy, made me think Zeus was kinder than his successors in the omnipotent family lineage. A peek and poof. Instantaneous. Although the end can be felt as adding a couple seconds, I guess I ignored that in favor of just poof. It brought to mind 2 lines of mine from a long-ago ditty:
Were it so easy--
no tarnish, no rust.
I'd say Zeus knew how to kill with kindness.