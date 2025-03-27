Dark and troubling times have ironically forced some positive developments to the surface. But will western man seize upon the historic opportunities and invitation to level-up his discernment, or be tricked into a new Romantic Dark Age?

From Medieval Technocracy and Dark MAGA to the modern spirit of the Renaissance and cultural renewal in the West, I joined my friend Tommy Carrigan to discuss the shifting geopolitical currents underlying the latest trance formations of the West.

Watch the show here.

Check out our latest videos

Check out The Chained Muse’s new aesthetic

Read our journal of High Culture, New Lyre