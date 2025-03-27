Take the Win: From Medieval Technocracy to a 21st Century Renaissance
Where Geopolitics and Culture Collide in 2025
Dark and troubling times have ironically forced some positive developments to the surface. But will western man seize upon the historic opportunities and invitation to level-up his discernment, or be tricked into a new Romantic Dark Age?
From Medieval Technocracy and Dark MAGA to the modern spirit of the Renaissance and cultural renewal in the West, I joined my friend Tommy Carrigan to discuss the shifting geopolitical currents underlying the latest trance formations of the West.
Watch the show here.