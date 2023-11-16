When torrid Summer’s greenery,
Its vibrant hues and spiced perfume
Lie far, fast-fading memory,
Your flowers bloom.
When all the world around you fades,
Dries up, and withers, seeing death
Approach in night’s increasing shades,
You breathe sweet breath.
When long, dark Winter’s icy blast,
Whose hints fly in the breezes’ chill,
Inevitably nears at last –
You flourish still.
Your colors, rather than exclaim
Like childish March or vain July,
Burn bold with shades of earth and flame
So modestly.
You brighten up a world that dies,
Reminding you what soon must be.
Your fate surrounds you: therein lies
Your tragedy.
And thus I love you most: despite
The futile lateness of your prime,
You dare to thrive in dying light
And shine sublime.
Adam Sedia (b. 1984) lives in his native Indiana, where he practices as a civil and appellate litigation attorney. His poems have appeared in print and online publications, and he has published two volumes of poetry: The Spring's Autumn (2013) and Inquietude (2016). He also composes music, which may be heard on his YouTube channel. He lives with his wife, Ivana, and their two children.
The subdued manipulation of syntax in the stanzas of this poem, combined with the sustained heterometric rhymes on the even numbered lines of each four line unit called to mind the effect of the adonic at the end of a Sapphic stanza. The over all result of this metrical pattern seemed be a structural reminder of the reflective elegance of some seventeenth century and Elizabethan verse. I found the unbroken personification of the vegetative, as expressed in the unbroken symbol of the flower, both poignant and expressively sound.
Thank you for sharing, David!
Well done Adam, grounded man of the Earth!
Wow! A rare rhyming, rational, deeply feelingful poem encompassing the Human Condition.
A footnote to dance with:
A Room with a View (1985) by James Ivory, Clip: George (Julian Sands) shouts out his credo: Beauty The aesthetic of the Image: [world] cinema clips, June 28, 2023. 1:17
The Image: "Beauty! Liberty! Joy! Love!"Julian Sands climbing that ancient olive tree and shouting out his credo to anyone who will listen - somehow very 'English eccentric'... (and then falls off!)
“He’s declaring the Eternal Yes” Father explaining his son George.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMMUmjrk9nc