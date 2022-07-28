The sage and pupil made their way

Along a snowy promontory.

With jagged ridges far below,

Stern crests and cornices above,

They trekked towards the dragon’s grot,

Which lay among the snowy crags.

But as they neared the creature’s den,

The boy began voicing his doubts.

“The people said that dragons are

Impossible to catch or slay.

“They said that they’re too quick—too lithe—

Too wise and powerful for men.”

The sage stood still, garbed in white robes,

“One truth can slay a thousand lies,”

The master said, “A thousand lies

Can’t kill even a single truth.”

The young boy listened as he watched

The dance of wraith-like mists snaking

Their way around each wintry crest,

Steep peak, and snowy precipice.

But led by sounds of dragon breath,

They trekked until they found the cave.

Each breath the dragon took rumbled

Like thunderstorms in autumn skies.

The mountains quaked, the summits shook;

Each stream and cold ravine trembled.

But breath by breath, they found the den:

The dragon lay there fast asleep.

Curled up and deeply slumbering,

The travelers admired the beast.

Coated with scales of emerald green,

Its belly rose and shrunk with every breath.

“Now, slay it while you can,” the sage

Commanded the hesitant boy.

The boy then quickly drew his sword

And sunk it in the creature’s heart.

Suddenly, with a burst of life,

It rose and roared with dark red eyes.

But then, like some felled ancient oak,

It crashed lifelessly to the ground.

Stunned by his own success, the boy

Looked to the sage, surprised, but scared.

“Remember,” said the sage, “The real

Thing is never as scary as

“The thought of the real thing.” They gazed

Upon the slain mythical beast.

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.