In a bloom of mid-May light,

Bright boon of day long lain

Away, long hidden behind

A crumpled grey curtain

Of rain and fog and rain,

Of water in ceaseless refrain,

There stood a swift, still moment

Too fine to long maintain:

A girl for glance of eye-

Then pear tree once again.

With bright green beads of new

Born leaves along her train-

crowned in dewdrop diadem,

And bridal veil of rain.

Some slip of sunlight falling

Made lace of every leaf vein.

A girl for glance of eye,

Then pear tree once again.

Strung along a limb as lithe

And slender as silver chain,

Bloomed pearls of petals curled

And corked tightly to contain

A foam and rush of flowers

Splashed out like pale champagne.

Soon set at naught by shade,

She lost her brief domain.

Sprung up from things too swift,

too strong to long refrain-

A girl for glance of eye,

Then pear tree once again.

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Caitlin Clase is an aspiring writer who spends more time reading than writing. She loves the sound of bells, the smell of vanilla, and any color of a jewel toned hue.