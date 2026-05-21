The Dryad
By Caitlin Clase
In a bloom of mid-May light,
Bright boon of day long lain
Away, long hidden behind
A crumpled grey curtain
Of rain and fog and rain,
Of water in ceaseless refrain,
There stood a swift, still moment
Too fine to long maintain:
A girl for glance of eye-
Then pear tree once again.
With bright green beads of new
Born leaves along her train-
crowned in dewdrop diadem,
And bridal veil of rain.
Some slip of sunlight falling
Made lace of every leaf vein.
A girl for glance of eye,
Then pear tree once again.
Strung along a limb as lithe
And slender as silver chain,
Bloomed pearls of petals curled
And corked tightly to contain
A foam and rush of flowers
Splashed out like pale champagne.
Soon set at naught by shade,
She lost her brief domain.
Sprung up from things too swift,
too strong to long refrain-
A girl for glance of eye,
Then pear tree once again.
Caitlin Clase is an aspiring writer who spends more time reading than writing. She loves the sound of bells, the smell of vanilla, and any color of a jewel toned hue.