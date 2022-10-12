The recent explosion of scandals involving the London Tavistock Clinic’s gender reassignment experiments on children and young adults have revealed one of the dark sides of modern psychiatry, particularly, British psychiatry. However, these scandals have only begun lifting the veil on an even darker history, one that gave birth to modern Anglo-American …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.