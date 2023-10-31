The midnight hour had fallen on

The hushed city of Babylon.

And yet within its castle walls

The vassals thronged throughout the halls.

Belshazzar in celebration

Welcomed his coronation.

Filling their cups with glowing wine,

The servants hailed their king divine.

Rejoicing in the dance and song,

The guests and king drank all night long.

But then King Belshazzar grew bold;

The wine began to take its hold.

Blinded by his new-found courage,

He feared nor God nor sacrilege.

Rousing his realm's impetuous horde,

He boasted and blasphemed before the Lord.

Commanding with a fiery stare,

New drinks appeared for each one there.

His head shone with a brilliant crown

Coveted from Babylon’s sacred ground.

With an impetuous hand he then

Seized his goblet filled to the brim.

The dripping wine ran down his mouth

As the bold king began to shout:

“Jehovah! your power is gone,

I am the king of Babylon!”

But before he could finish his exalted

Speech, his words were suddenly halted.

The laughter turned to ghastly

Sighs; the halls felt all but empty:

A human hand with deathly pall

Appeared upon the castle wall!

Before that whole impious race,

In fire the hand began to trace.

Writing and writing the pale hand wrote,

Then quickly vanished into smoke.

The monarch sat there frozen,

Trembling as he beheld the omen.

Fear ran up the spine of each servant

As they sat there still and silent.

Wise men came—none could decipher

What the hand had written in fire.

But before a new day could begin,

Belshazzar was murdered by his men.

Translation © David B. Gosselin