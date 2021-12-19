Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
The peaks were barely seen that night—they hid
Among a sea of aster-painted clouds.
The skies were filled with stars that shone like pearls
Strewn on the shoals of treasure-laden isles.
The sage and pupil journeyed on, although
Beholding neither earthly fields below
Nor mountaintops rearing their jagged crests
Into the tim…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.