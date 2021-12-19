Mountains and Pines in Spring by Mi Fu

The peaks were barely seen that night—they hid

Among a sea of aster-painted clouds.

The skies were filled with stars that shone like pearls

Strewn on the shoals of treasure-laden isles.

The sage and pupil journeyed on, although

Beholding neither earthly fields below

Nor mountaintops rearing their jagged crests

Into the tim…