Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
A master and his student stood
Before a foggy mountain trail;
They thought about their lives and all
The mysteries of Earth’s dark veil.
“I long to make discoveries,
I long to know the truth of things
—To capture wisdom of my own—
And all the joy such treasure brings.”
These were the young man’s true desires
—The reason he shed all those tears—
But as the alpine …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.