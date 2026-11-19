By doing good, you nurture humanity;
but by creating beauty, you scatter the seeds of divinity.
― Earth vs. Heaven by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
(tr. Michael R. Burch)
Goethe’s “Human Limitations” explores the relationship that links mortal humanity to the unending chain of creation.
Human Limitations
When the almighty
Father of all things,
Using his steady hand,
Calmly unleashed his shafts
Of lightning through the world,
Scattering on Earth
His celestial light,
I kissed the hems
And folds of his garments,
And my faith-nurtured heart
Filled with childlike awe.
Let no man compare
His mind and his strength
With that of the gods.
When he tries to extend
His arms and tries to
Reach the star-strewn heavens,
He loses his footing,
And tumbles and falls,
Or helplessly drifts
In a sea of clouds.
Yet if he stands strong
With a firm foothold
On the earth’s lasting
Foundations,
How does he compare
With the solemn oak
Or the ancient vine?
What becomes his worth?
This is the difference
Between gods and man:
The waves rush onward
In one endless stream,
But unlike we mortals,
The gods are unmoved—
The waves swallow us
And carry us off.
Our life is rounded
In a little ring:
Many generations
Succeed each other
On the eternal chain
Of our existence.
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Goethe’s “Song of the Spirits on Water” compares water’s many transformations to the human soul’s unchanging unity through the many stages of creation.
Song of the Spirits on the Water
The soul of mankind
Is like water:
From Heaven coming,
To Heaven rising,
Again descending—
As it must—Earthward,
Ever circling.
It streams from high on
The steep rock wall,
A clear, pure stream;
Then lovingly dusts
In swelling cloud-waves
Against smooth rock;
And striking lightly,
It surges, veil-wrapped,
In whispers,
To the depths below.
Then cascading
Against cliff towers,
It foams high, raging,
Unrelenting,
To the Abyss.
In sprawling stream-beds
It creeps in meadowed valleys,
And in the glassy lake
Shows the stars mirrored
All in its visage.
Wind is the great wave,
Lovingly cooling,
Stirring the depths up
To foaming whitecaps.
O soul of mankind,
How like unto water!
O fate of mankind,
How like unto wind!
Translation © Adam Sedia
Goethe’s “Divinity” expresses the idea of man’s understanding of his own divinity as a mirror of his gods.
Divinity
Let all men be good,
Noble and giving.
For, that alone
Distinguishes them
From other beings
Known in this world.
Hail to the unknown
Higher beings,
Which they surmise!
Let all men resemble
Them by example,
Teaching us to believe.
For, nature remains
Indifferent to all:
The sun rains its beams
On both good and bad;
The moon gleams over
Both good and evil.
The wind and the rain,
Hail and thunder,
Consume all things,
Snatching the innocent
And guilty as they
Make their way through earth.
So does dear fortune,
Sweep through the crowds,
Snatching the boy
In his innocence,
And then devouring
The wicked and old.
As the eternal
Unchangeable laws
Compel us to abide
By the cycles of
Life and existence.
Only mankind does
The impossible:
We can distinguish,
Both judge and decide,
And give permanence
To a moment.
We alone reward
The good and pure,
And scorn the vile;
We may save and heal
And nobly anchor
All that strays and drifts.
So we revel in
The immortals
As if they were men
Who on heavenly
Scales accomplish what
Each one of us dreams.
Let all men be good,
Noble and giving,
Always striving for
The true and the just:
And let them mirror
The gods they surmise.
Translation © David B. Gosselin
All translations originally featured in New Lyre Magazine
Goethe rocks!
My translations of Goethe can be read here:
https://michaelrburch.substack.com/p/goethe-translations
Thank you David, it's times like these we need to remember our potential and uplift one another!
Blessings to you!