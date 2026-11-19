By doing good, you nurture humanity;

but by creating beauty, you scatter the seeds of divinity.

― Earth vs. Heaven by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

(tr. Michael R. Burch)

Goethe’s “Human Limitations” explores the relationship that links mortal humanity to the unending chain of creation.

Human Limitations

When the almighty

Father of all things,

Using his steady hand,

Calmly unleashed his shafts

Of lightning through the world,

Scattering on Earth

His celestial light,

I kissed the hems

And folds of his garments,

And my faith-nurtured heart

Filled with childlike awe.

Let no man compare

His mind and his strength

With that of the gods.

When he tries to extend

His arms and tries to

Reach the star-strewn heavens,

He loses his footing,

And tumbles and falls,

Or helplessly drifts

In a sea of clouds.

Yet if he stands strong

With a firm foothold

On the earth’s lasting

Foundations,

How does he compare

With the solemn oak

Or the ancient vine?

What becomes his worth?

This is the difference

Between gods and man:

The waves rush onward

In one endless stream,

But unlike we mortals,

The gods are unmoved—

The waves swallow us

And carry us off.

Our life is rounded

In a little ring:

Many generations

Succeed each other

On the eternal chain

Of our existence.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Goethe’s “Song of the Spirits on Water” compares water’s many transformations to the human soul’s unchanging unity through the many stages of creation.

Song of the Spirits on the Water

John Frederick Kensett’s Near Newport, Rhode Island (1872)

The soul of mankind

Is like water:

From Heaven coming,

To Heaven rising,

Again descending—

As it must—Earthward,

Ever circling.

It streams from high on

The steep rock wall,

A clear, pure stream;

Then lovingly dusts

In swelling cloud-waves

Against smooth rock;

And striking lightly,

It surges, veil-wrapped,

In whispers,

To the depths below.

Then cascading

Against cliff towers,

It foams high, raging,

Unrelenting,

To the Abyss.

In sprawling stream-beds

It creeps in meadowed valleys,

And in the glassy lake

Shows the stars mirrored

All in its visage.

Wind is the great wave,

Lovingly cooling,

Stirring the depths up

To foaming whitecaps.

O soul of mankind,

How like unto water!

O fate of mankind,

How like unto wind!

Translation © Adam Sedia

Goethe’s “Divinity” expresses the idea of man’s understanding of his own divinity as a mirror of his gods.

Divinity

Let all men be good,

Noble and giving.

For, that alone

Distinguishes them

From other beings

Known in this world.

Hail to the unknown

Higher beings,

Which they surmise!

Let all men resemble

Them by example,

Teaching us to believe.

For, nature remains

Indifferent to all:

The sun rains its beams

On both good and bad;

The moon gleams over

Both good and evil.

The wind and the rain,

Hail and thunder,

Consume all things,

Snatching the innocent

And guilty as they

Make their way through earth.

So does dear fortune,

Sweep through the crowds,

Snatching the boy

In his innocence,

And then devouring

The wicked and old.

As the eternal

Unchangeable laws

Compel us to abide

By the cycles of

Life and existence.

Only mankind does

The impossible:

We can distinguish,

Both judge and decide,

And give permanence

To a moment.

We alone reward

The good and pure,

And scorn the vile;

We may save and heal

And nobly anchor

All that strays and drifts.

So we revel in

The immortals

As if they were men

Who on heavenly

Scales accomplish what

Each one of us dreams.

Let all men be good,

Noble and giving,

Always striving for

The true and the just:

And let them mirror

The gods they surmise.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

All translations originally featured in New Lyre Magazine

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