Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Michael R. Burch's avatar
Michael R. Burch
5h

Another commendable translation.

Thanks for all you do for poets and Poetry.

Perhaps consider, for the sake of meter: "Still veiled the Truth in [all] its worldly garbs"

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Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
4h

From the opening, which I haven't read beyond, I have the impression he didn't comprehend that fact conveyance can be rooted in sensitivity. Feeling the world too much, and for its inhabitants. The two, fact and fellow feeling, can, and do, cohabit. Painting the world as it isn't may help sustain a comforting illusion, but it also presupposes that the predicament is irreparable. And one must admit it may be. It's easy to feel there's no way to help so why not just pretend it's a pleasure cruise. I guess for some it's harder pretending. I'm more at home, myself, with those who don't pretend, Al Ma'arri say, who was programmed to warn others. I've felt no motive in his writing for putting everyone under a dark cloud. Like the fabled Washington, maybe he simply wasn't constructed to tell a lie. Nature can birth enemies. But to date has birthed very few indeed. Still, the element exists in the genetic pool. Just some passing thoughts, prompted by imagination.

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