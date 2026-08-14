The Parthenon by Frederic Edwin Church

For the first time, we offer a complete English translation of Friedrich Schiller’s “The Gods of Greece.” The poem was originally composed in 25 stanzas (1788), but Schiller later revised it with Goethe after some public criticism and published a shorter 16 stanza version (1793). The latter has been the only one publicly available in English — until now.

We know Franz Schubert was especially moved by Schiller’s poem, given he composed a beautiful setting using the 19th stanza. Schubert’s musical setting captures the poem’s melancholy longing for a lost world — a world where the Beautiful still ruled over a nascent Western civilization.

Listen to Schubert’s setting of “The Gods of Greece” (Der Götter Griechenlands)

Oh beautiful world, where art thou gone?

Oh face of nature’s purest bloom, return!

Now only in the fairy land of song

Still lives a trace of that for which we yearn.

No Godhead reveals itself to my gaze;

Now desolate mourn the once blooming fields;

How from the world’s every life-giving image,

Naught but a shadow yields!

Schöne Welt, wo bist du? Kehre wieder

Holdes Blütenalter der Natur!

Ach, nur in dem Feenland der Lieder

Lebt noch deine fabelhafte Spur.

Ausgestorben trauert das Gefilde,

Keine Gottheit zeigt sich meinem Blick,

Ach, von jenem lebenwarmen

Bilde Blieb der Schatten nur zurück.

The original version of “The Gods of Greece” dates from Schiller’s Second Period, when he was more openly critical of the religious tendencies of his age. One finds echoes of a similar theme in his most famous poem from the period, “Resignation.” The latter tells the story of a young a man who struggles with his lot in the mortal world and the fate of his immortal soul. Specifically, he struggles with his decision to lead a life of faith when confronted with the prospect that he might not be rewarded in the afterlife, and that faith should rather be its own reward. But if his faith is rooted in his expectation of being rewarded for every foregone pursuit and forsaken dream on this side of life, a “Spirit Voice” reminds him:

Eternity will not redeem the hours

And minutes man lets slip away.

Similarly, “The Pilgrim” describes a man searching for the promise land in the East. He wanders across the world in hopes of reaching the fabled destination. Finally, weary and spent of all hope, he remarks:

Alas, no way could take me there;

The heavens stainless and so clear

Can never kiss the sea below —

And there is never here.

However, rather than being an overt criticism of Christianity (as usually interpreted by critics) or a Pagan paean, “The Gods of Greece” explores the tension inherent in the rigid formalism of Enlightenment philosophy and its detrimental effects on both the spiritual and worldly life of man.

Schiller expresses a sentiment similar to Keats in his Lamia, where he famously writes:

“Philosophy will clip an Angel’s wings,

Conquer all mysteries by rule and line,

Empty the haunted air, and gnomèd mine—

Unweave a rainbow…”

― John Keats, Lamia

In Schiller’s eyes, those who worshipped Reason or Philosophy by sacrificing the sanctity of the heart were just as capable of unleashing monsters as those who blindly worshipped the heart at the expense of their God-given reason. As Schiller elaborates in his philosophical works, a system which only allows the development of one at the expense of the other is destined to produce a denatured humanity — one constantly at war with itself (and others).

Schiller believed Beauty held the key to refining and developing both mankind’s sensual and formal drives to their full maturity — the prerequisite for an age of Reason. No heart could be truly mature without developing its rational faculties and no reasoning mind could attain its full potential without nourishing the sacred emotions of the heart. Only through Beauty were the seemingly opposed natures united in their mutual development.

Schiller called those individuals who achieved this harmonious union of their faculties “Beautiful souls.”

He famously laid out the underlying philosophy for his ideas in his 27 Letters on the Aesthetic Education of Mankind — his most important work on aesthetics and philosophy.

So “The Gods of Greece” describes the culture of Classical Greece before the rigid Formalism unleashed by Enlightenment philosophers created an unbridgeable gulf between the worlds of Geisteswissenschaften and Naturwissenschaften (Art and Science), Mind and Matter, the spirit and senses. It was the paradox which Descartes, Kant and all the Enlightenment philosophes from Locke to Hume failed to resolve, and which reactionary occultists and Romantics simply muddled further, leading to the West’s current cultural and spiritual quagmire.

Schiller describes the tension between two sisters: a “harsh and earnest” one who rules the new world, and a banished “lovely sister” who once ruled the former.

The Gods of Greece

I.

When you still governed, our world was more beautiful;

The graceful blessings of your gentle hand

Descended on a happier people —

Beautiful beings in a fabled land.

For when your images still charmed each mind,

How brightly shone the world in every gaze,

When we still laid a wreathe before your shrine,

Oh Venus Amathusia!

II.

When poetry’s enticing alchemy

Still veiled the Truth in all its worldly garbs,

Life’s joyfulness swept through the world —

And mystery still stirred in every heart.

Pure Nature flourished to her highest form,

When men still freely fell in her embrace;

All was shared with initiates newborn —

Who traced in all one godly face.

III.

And there, where we’re by our wise sages told

A soulless ball of fire swims through the skies,

Helios’ blazing chariot of gold

Traversed the darkness of a speckled vault.

The Oreads once inhabited the heights,

The lovely Dryads frolicked in those trees;

And from each Naiad still more lovingly

Gushed out their lambent streams.

IV.

Once Daphne vanished in that laurel tree,

Niobe’s grief transformed her into stone;

The cries of Syrinx rang out from those reeds;

Sad Philomela warbled in that grove.

The quiet brook received Demeter’s tears

When her fair daughter found the Underworld;

The hillside echoed Aphrodite’s cries

When her Adonis met the bore.

V.

Immortals made their heavenly descent

Unto the races of Deucalion;

To vanquish Pyrrha’s daughter, the shepherd’s staff

Was taken up by old Hyperion.

Between all deities, and men, and heroes,

A happy blindness forged love’s sacred bonds.

And there, in holy Amathus, both gods

And heroes made their sacred vows.

VI.

Before her charming retinue of Graces,

Sweet Cytheria’s sacred priestesses

Devoutly knelt before her altar steps,

And shared with her their deepest wishes.

In heaven, Aphrodite proudly ruled

As sacred keeper of the magic girdle,

Wooing all races from her divine stage,

And taming Zeus’ rage, once so wild.

VII.

Heavenly and immortal was the fire

That flowed from Pindar’s hymnals,

The awesome power of Arion’s lyre,

The marble carved with Phidias’ chisels.

Fair beings in their nobler forms announced

To all their high and divine lineage.

All gods descended from the heavens’ heights

To share with men their heritage.

VIII.

More precious was the goodness of a god,

And sweeter Nature’s gifts bestowed on man;

Beneath bright Iris’ golden rainbow gleamed

More charmingly each wave upon the sand.

When clad in Himeren’s rosy-red dress,

More welcoming appeared galloping Dawn;

Inspired by Pan the shepherd god’s genius,

Each forest whispered a Faun’s song.

IX.

So lovingly was blooming youth painted

In the fairest of mortals, Ganymede;

Never was the valiant virtue tainted

Of the brave Triton’s Medusan shield;

Still gentler was the bond that Hymen wove

Between the hearts of each young loving mate.

Life’s shortening thread still delicately slipped

Between the fingers of dark Fate.

X.

A merry chant and jovial thyrsus swinger,

With panthers and his votaries, announced

The reign of the ecstatic rapture bringer.

Euphoric satyrs and fauns wildly pranced;

The Maenads in their jolting fits rose up

In praise of his immortal wine.

Thus, all paid homage to the hallowed cup,

And welcomed back their host divine.

XI.

With greater worth was every gift bestowed

Upon the ones who befriended Nature.

What greater joy there seemed in each creation!

It flowed to the created from Creator.

Thus, can one penetrate the cloudy fences,

Arriving at the seat of Understanding?

Struggling with unfathomable ideas,

I sink — with every sense now fleeing!

XII.

Your temples sprawled like kingly palaces once,

When games still granted glory to your name,

And at the festive Isthmus men announced

Charioteers with all the crowd’s acclaim.

Beautiful dances entwined all around

Your altars decked with freshly-woven wreathes,

Which welcomed proud young victors wearing crowns

Of wild-picked celery.

XIII.

The stranger was still welcomed in each home:

The shepherd gave his most beloved lamb

When hospitality to foreign guests

Was still a sacred honor to each man.

But where to turn? For is this silence now

The herald of the highest Creator?

Unfathomable, like him, is His form —

Must I renounce all for this savior?

XIV.

No spectral skeleton descended on

The dying man, foreboding his life’s end;

A kiss drew the last breath from his pale lips,

When solemnly, a quiet spirit came

And lowered its torch. Beautiful, revered

Bright images still garbed Necessity;

And even Fate pierced through the worldly veil

With strange familiarity.

XV.

For by the spirit’s most exacting laws

No wild barbarian from mankind’s early dawn

Could judge, whose cold blue eyes had never thawed

With tears — sweet beings by a woman borne.

Even Orcus’ stern justice scales belonged

To Minos, grandson of a mortal male;

And then the Thracian’s trembling zither songs

Made even the Erinyes wail.

XVI.

His happy shadows joyfully retraced

Life’s treasures through the Elysian grain;

True Love found for itself a husband’s grace,

Charioteers were followed by their trains.

Orpheus’ strains spoke both to stones and men,

Alcestis fell back in Admetus’ arms;

Orestes found once more his dearest friend,

Philoctetes his sacred darts.

XVII.

But lost and never to return again

Is all that I had known of this fair world,

The earthly bliss can never be regained —

Gone is the life once breathed into these words.

I shudder at this strange, unsought-for mercy,

Which exiles all of us from this fair world;

Such that the lightening joys which strengthened duty,

Must now give way to ones untold.

XVIII.

When higher stakes still spurred the sturdy wrestler

Along the winding path of labors,

Those who accomplished noble deeds and feats

Still reached Olympus’ starlit bowers.

In silence, deities bowed solemnly

Before the one who claimed the souls of men;

The sailor’s prow still cut across the sea

With help from two bright Twins.

XIX.

Oh beautiful world, where art thou gone?

Oh face of nature’s purest bloom, return!

Now only in the fairy land of song

Still lives a trace of that for which we yearn.

No Godhead reveals itself to my gaze;

Now desolate mourn the once blooming fields;

How from the world’s every life-giving image,

Naught but a shadow yields!

XX.

A frost devours the flowerets of May;

They wilt amid the gales from Northern strand.

Now to enrich the worship of one God

A universe of deities are banned.

Weeping, I search the starry spheres in vain,

But I can’t find you anywhere, Selene!

I call across the woods and darkened dale —

The echoes dare not answer me!

XXI.

Estranged from all of Joy’s celestial charm,

Delighted no longer by her perfection,

No longer guided by a steady arm,

No longer enriched by our devotion:

Made cold to glorious art’s charm and honor,

Just like the droning of a pendulum,

She serves the laws of gravity alone —

A disenchanted Nature!

XXII.

To breathe new life into the coming world,

She digs her grave amid the fallow fields;

The paling moon upon her solemn spindle

Now surrenders to uniformity.

For having been deemed useless by this world,

The bards now lead the gods back to their home.

Having outgrown her once enchanting bonds,

Earth wanders every night alone.

XXIII.

Friendless, with neither kin nor equal,

No divine goddesses, no loyal son,

Someone else now rules the mysterious ether,

Upon dejected Saturn’s ancient throne.

Blessed beings once rejoiced over him,

But now in every lifeless field and valley,

Across the eons of unfolding time

One face recurs eternally.

XXIV.

You gods, whom sculptors with their marbles praised,

And in who’s likeness they resembled,

If I could live in that creator’s shadow,

What next would I find closest to a mortal,

Which gave birth to our earthly human kind?

The first and noble worm is all we find.

When gods were closer to the humankind,

Each soul felt itself more divine.

XXV.

But these rays strike me prostrate to the ground;

I languish beneath the Creator’s mind!

I ache, but give me wings, or send a scale

So we might measure you — or be so kind,

And call the strict and earnest goddess back,

The one in whom the glaring Truth’s undressed.

Return her lovely sister back to Earth

And keep the harsh one for the next.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2026

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