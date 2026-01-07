Clonmacnoise / Ireland - Cross of the Scriptures and Cathedral

Matins has him dreaming in slow-wave sleep.

He’s that high he can pull stars for a cope.

The Far Eastern skies are tinted rosy,

Away West the Moon fades a pale goodbye.

At Lauds the brightening blue of the dawn

Glides him gently on boomerang wings down

To their sanctified site on the River.

Here his beloved waits in the Tower,

Their nesting nook in a masonry gap.

In Summer, after ten months flight, they stop

With the rest of the scream at Saint Ciaran’s

Hallowed Abbey adjacent the Shannon’s

Drifts. Within the ruins the swifts restore

Their nest sorely neglected all Winter.

In loving warmth, they hatch their clutch of chicks.

He feeds them from the bolus of insects

Harvested from his swoops amidst the swarms

Of midges and gnats clouding at the streams.

The helpless swiftlets gobble from his beak

The nourishment they need for the eight week

Fledge. These rituals are marked by Cathedral

Bells, the hours of Terce, Nones, the Vigil

Before his favourite hour, blessed Vespers;

When he shoots out from the roosting crevice,

Skims the River, a quick drink before flight.

The evening breezes tell him the day’s heat

Has made majestical cumulus clouds,

Puffballs in late sun glowing pinks and golds.

He lets robust thermal currents gather

Underneath his spread open wings, power

Him higher and higher in widening

Circles, like devoted servants bearing

Him skywards into the receiving heaps

Of haze. Through the long line of pillowed streets

He sails smoothly, not a feather stirring,

Fixed uncurving effortlessly soaring.

He senses breezes soothing him to sleep.

Their lullabies float him even further up.

Far flung sunbeams on tumultuous waves

Sprinkle diamonds. In a half doze he waits

For dreams. The pictures flicker in his brain,

Snap shots of valiant Scandinavian

Swifts steer marauding flocks from everywhere

In Europe fleeing from icy Winter.

They blacken the skies above Saint Ciaran’s,

The Cathedral, Round Towers, gravestones

And Churches shadowed on the Riverbanks.

Images of processing white cowled Monks,

Their solemn chanting wafting up to him,

“Fulget Crucis Mysterium”, his own

Mystical cruciform straight-lined body,

Wings thrown wide in praise of the Deity.

He is as high as he has ever been

This night. Fixing on the spiralling down,

He pulls up, fully alert, with a jolt

Of his wings, adjusting his dive to halt

Like a hummingbird right outside the gap.

He waits for her to signal she’s warmed up

The nest. He enters, allowing the chill

From the flight be bathed away with gentle

Up and back brushes from her silken wings.

He embraces his Family, arranging

For the culminating Hour – Compline,

The pious observance, the day’s work done.

Do they hear the supplicating prayers

Of the Great Silence, “In Manus Tuas

Domine” “Into thy hands O Lord” Yes.

Fervent Benedictine plainchant echoes

Round the mystic midnight ruins. He knows

He must tell the swiftlets of October’s

Expedition only eight weeks away.

How when gusts scatter the leaves, they will fly

From the Round Tower, down River, veer South

To where the estuary opens out

On stormy Atlantic, join gigantic

Congregations of Swifts to navigate

Over the Azores, swing around the swell

Of Western African shores, Senegal,

Sierra Leone, Ghana, voyaging

Deep into the Congo, their Wintering

Playground. There above the green canopies

Crowning the lush Equatorial trees

They will frolic in the hot sun, feasting

On mosquitoes, fat spiders and flying

Bugs, swing down to Lake Kivu for an evening

Drink, snatch sweet sleeps and couplings on the wing.

The months will flash by, their feathers silvered

By sunshine. They are well fed and rested

Ready for the monsoon rains to chase them

West and North over the baked Saharan

Sands, the blue-green Mediterranean,

Spain, France to the refuge of Saint Ciaran.

Here after continual flight just shy

Of a year and a million miles, finally

Their tiny feet alight on solid ground.

Cathedral bells peal a welcome, Shannon

Waters wave them home. In the Chancel Arch

A crack in the stonework of the Nun’s Church

They will fashion a new nest, raise their own

Clutch, make real their dreams. He will teach them

How to catch gnats and midges in the swarm

On the river, how for a drink to skim.

Show them tricks to cement the nest with spit,

Bequeath secrets and legends of the Swift.

But it’s the observance of the Hours

The most enriching of all his treasures.

The ways to witness from morning to night,

What bells summon them to prayer at first light,

When to exult in high noonday sunshine,

Descend to sanctifying eventide,

Provide for the swiftlets, protect the nest,

Reflecting at Vespers how they are blessed,

Safe within Saint Ciaran’s Sanctorium

Where screams of Swifts in Summer are reborn.

Read by Daniel Reardon

Daniel Reardon was born in New York City in 1946. He was educated at Loyola School, Fordham University and Trinity College Dublin where he has been living and working since 1970. He works Nationally and Internationally as Actor, Playwright and Director. He has had two poetry volumes published, In the Lion House (Gallery Press) and Fond Pageant ( Somerville Press).

