The Hours of the Swifts at Clonmacnoise
By Daniel Reardon
Matins has him dreaming in slow-wave sleep.
He’s that high he can pull stars for a cope.
The Far Eastern skies are tinted rosy,
Away West the Moon fades a pale goodbye.
At Lauds the brightening blue of the dawn
Glides him gently on boomerang wings down
To their sanctified site on the River.
Here his beloved waits in the Tower,
Their nesting nook in a masonry gap.
In Summer, after ten months flight, they stop
With the rest of the scream at Saint Ciaran’s
Hallowed Abbey adjacent the Shannon’s
Drifts. Within the ruins the swifts restore
Their nest sorely neglected all Winter.
In loving warmth, they hatch their clutch of chicks.
He feeds them from the bolus of insects
Harvested from his swoops amidst the swarms
Of midges and gnats clouding at the streams.
The helpless swiftlets gobble from his beak
The nourishment they need for the eight week
Fledge. These rituals are marked by Cathedral
Bells, the hours of Terce, Nones, the Vigil
Before his favourite hour, blessed Vespers;
When he shoots out from the roosting crevice,
Skims the River, a quick drink before flight.
The evening breezes tell him the day’s heat
Has made majestical cumulus clouds,
Puffballs in late sun glowing pinks and golds.
He lets robust thermal currents gather
Underneath his spread open wings, power
Him higher and higher in widening
Circles, like devoted servants bearing
Him skywards into the receiving heaps
Of haze. Through the long line of pillowed streets
He sails smoothly, not a feather stirring,
Fixed uncurving effortlessly soaring.
He senses breezes soothing him to sleep.
Their lullabies float him even further up.
Far flung sunbeams on tumultuous waves
Sprinkle diamonds. In a half doze he waits
For dreams. The pictures flicker in his brain,
Snap shots of valiant Scandinavian
Swifts steer marauding flocks from everywhere
In Europe fleeing from icy Winter.
They blacken the skies above Saint Ciaran’s,
The Cathedral, Round Towers, gravestones
And Churches shadowed on the Riverbanks.
Images of processing white cowled Monks,
Their solemn chanting wafting up to him,
“Fulget Crucis Mysterium”, his own
Mystical cruciform straight-lined body,
Wings thrown wide in praise of the Deity.
He is as high as he has ever been
This night. Fixing on the spiralling down,
He pulls up, fully alert, with a jolt
Of his wings, adjusting his dive to halt
Like a hummingbird right outside the gap.
He waits for her to signal she’s warmed up
The nest. He enters, allowing the chill
From the flight be bathed away with gentle
Up and back brushes from her silken wings.
He embraces his Family, arranging
For the culminating Hour – Compline,
The pious observance, the day’s work done.
Do they hear the supplicating prayers
Of the Great Silence, “In Manus Tuas
Domine” “Into thy hands O Lord” Yes.
Fervent Benedictine plainchant echoes
Round the mystic midnight ruins. He knows
He must tell the swiftlets of October’s
Expedition only eight weeks away.
How when gusts scatter the leaves, they will fly
From the Round Tower, down River, veer South
To where the estuary opens out
On stormy Atlantic, join gigantic
Congregations of Swifts to navigate
Over the Azores, swing around the swell
Of Western African shores, Senegal,
Sierra Leone, Ghana, voyaging
Deep into the Congo, their Wintering
Playground. There above the green canopies
Crowning the lush Equatorial trees
They will frolic in the hot sun, feasting
On mosquitoes, fat spiders and flying
Bugs, swing down to Lake Kivu for an evening
Drink, snatch sweet sleeps and couplings on the wing.
The months will flash by, their feathers silvered
By sunshine. They are well fed and rested
Ready for the monsoon rains to chase them
West and North over the baked Saharan
Sands, the blue-green Mediterranean,
Spain, France to the refuge of Saint Ciaran.
Here after continual flight just shy
Of a year and a million miles, finally
Their tiny feet alight on solid ground.
Cathedral bells peal a welcome, Shannon
Waters wave them home. In the Chancel Arch
A crack in the stonework of the Nun’s Church
They will fashion a new nest, raise their own
Clutch, make real their dreams. He will teach them
How to catch gnats and midges in the swarm
On the river, how for a drink to skim.
Show them tricks to cement the nest with spit,
Bequeath secrets and legends of the Swift.
But it’s the observance of the Hours
The most enriching of all his treasures.
The ways to witness from morning to night,
What bells summon them to prayer at first light,
When to exult in high noonday sunshine,
Descend to sanctifying eventide,
Provide for the swiftlets, protect the nest,
Reflecting at Vespers how they are blessed,
Safe within Saint Ciaran’s Sanctorium
Where screams of Swifts in Summer are reborn.
Read by Daniel Reardon
Daniel Reardon was born in New York City in 1946. He was educated at Loyola School, Fordham University and Trinity College Dublin where he has been living and working since 1970. He works Nationally and Internationally as Actor, Playwright and Director. He has had two poetry volumes published, In the Lion House (Gallery Press) and Fond Pageant ( Somerville Press).