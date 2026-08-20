In our latest Age of Muses production, we feature Friedrich Schiller’s provocative historical sketch, “The Jesuit Government in Paraguay.” Schiller’s sketch describes an episode from the Jesuit reductions in Paraguay.

Jesuit Paraguay was a theocratic collective where property, huts, fields & tools belonged “to God” aka Jesuit control, with no personal liberty, early forced marriages, language bans & harsh punishments.

The Jesuit missions among the Guaraní were a type of settlement for the Guaraní people (”Indians” or “Indios”) in an area straddling the borders of present-day Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, known locally as the triple frontier. The missions were established by the Jesuit Order of the Catholic Church early in the 17th century and ended in the late 18th century after the expulsion of the order from the Americas. [1]

Schiller’s devastating sketch was originally published in the October 1788 volume of Wieland’s German Mercury. Schiller’s main source for this historical snapshot was Christoph Harenberg’s Pragmatic History of the Jesuit Order.

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The Legislation of Lycurgus and Solon by Friedrich Schiller David Gosselin · June 13, 2024 To truly appreciate the nature of the Lycurgian plan, we must understand Sparta’s political situation at the time, and the conditions under which Lycurgus found Lacedaemon when he unveiled his new plan. Two kings held the same authority and simultaneously served as the heads of state; each was jealous of the other, and each was concerned with building his own following, to thus limit the authority of his rival. Their jealously had been inherited from the two previous kings, Prokles and Eurysthes, and their lineages down to Lycurgus, such that Sparta was constantly plagued by factional struggles. Each king sought to bestow more freedoms on the people to win their favor, and these gifts inspired insolence within the population, leading to insurrection. The state was rocked by chaos and vacillated between monarchy and democracy. Boundaries between the rights of people and the authority of kings had not yet been properly defined, and wealth remained in the hands of a few families. The rich tyrannized the poor, and the latter’s misery resulted in revolt. Read full story

The Mission of Moses by Friedrich Schiller

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