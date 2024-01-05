Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
My cot was down by a cypress grove,
And I sat by my window the whole night long,
And heard well up from the deep dark wood
A mocking-bird's passionate song.
And I thought of myself so sad and lone,
And my life's cold winter that knew no spring;
Of my mind so weary and sick and wild,
Of my heart too sad to sing.
But e'en as I listened th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.