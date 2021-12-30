Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob H's avatar
Bob H
Dec 31, 2021

Nice finish, Dave...may the student keep his faith, and may the sage be worthy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Gosselin and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture