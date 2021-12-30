A sage and pupil made their way

Into a deep and darkened wood.

They searched and wandered places

Where, for years, no traveler would.



The underbrush, the damp-cool swamps

And thorny vines delayed their climb;

And countless unknown fruits hung from

The alpine trees of mountain climes.



“One must be cautious when he treads

The mountain wood,” the master said,

“This place is seldom journeyed through—

It fills the city folk with dread.”



Time after time the frightened boy

Had asked him, “Master, are we there?”

“The climb is bitter but the fruits

Are sweet,” was all the sage declared.



The trek went on for many days,

Without a destination reached.

The student’s eyes filled with despair—

The forest had been barely breached.



But after many haunted moons,

And after many darkened trails

The student’s eyes filled with sheer dread,

Like those of men whose courage fails.



Though unfazed by the boy’s laments,

The master stopped and calmly stood

Amid the forest mists and said,

“There is no shortcut through this wood.”

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.