We're sharing another clip from our Edgar Allan Poe film.

Even in his time, Edgar Allan Poe keenly recognized the dishonest and subversive nature of the 19th century Transcendentalist movement, which was led by Margaret Fuller, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and directed from overseas by Thomas Carlyle. The new “spiritual” school was emerging as a new counter-culture in the still budding American republic. The school advocated for a new “American mysticism,” which would later be adopted and rebranded by New Age circles under a myriad of different banners, including the “Aquarian Conspiracy,” the 1960s hippie “Peace & Love” counter-culture, the Theosophical Society, and occult centres like the Esalen Institute, to name only a few.

While using flowery language to promote a public doctrine of intuitive knowledge, individualism, and benign Nature-worship, the Transcendentalists simultaneously taught a hidden “secret doctrine” among their own spiritual Elect. The latter teachings were rooted in an overt gnostic paganism and the earlier mystery religions of Egypt, Greece and Rome.

Understanding who Poe was waging war against through his reviews, biting satirical stories and detective fiction becomes crucial to understanding why his reputation was so tarnished and twisted into a cartoonish gothic mockery immediately after his death.

“Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery” uncovers new compelling evidence and historical research adapted from journalist and historian Matt Ehret’s Revenge of the Mystery Cults: Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery & Other Tales of Ratiocination. As the film demonstrates, the true case of the murder of Mary Rogers, the “Beautiful Cigar Girl,” holds the key to solving the mystery of Poe’s own untimely death.

Watch our pre-screening discussion about the film, its inspiration and its greater significance at this crucial inflection point in our culture

Remastered: “Reclaiming the Mysteries”

After some feedback, I decided to go back and improve the sound quality, adjust some of the music, and remaster the visuals for our film on the origins of the Egyptian Mysteries. What was Moses’s relationship to the Mysteries? What were their origins and how were they corrupted? And most importantly, how did Moses infiltrate the degenerate Egyptian priesthood and pave the way for the advent of Judeo-Christianity? We take a fresh approach to the problem through the eyes of poet-historian Friedrich Schiller and his enigmatic poem, “The Veiled Image at Sais.”

