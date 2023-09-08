Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Original Island Girl
Sep 8, 2023

We need this more than ever now! Thank you for doing this :) Great fireside chat!

Michael R. Burch
Sep 8, 2023

When I was a boy, it was the magic, the enchantments of the best poets, that drew me in. And that sort of enchantment is missing from nearly all modern poetry. More recent poems that have that sort of enchantment -- often a dark enchantment -- include "Acquainted with the Night" by Robert Frost, "The Death of a Toad" by Richard Wilbur, and "The Layers" by Stanley Kunitz. For those with time to read on this subject, these are some of my favorite "enchantments" from around the globe ...

Gacela of the Dark Death

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

I want to sleep the dreamless sleep of apples

far from the bustle of cemeteries.

I want to sleep the dream-filled sleep of the child

who longed to cut out his heart on the high seas.

I don't want to hear how the corpse retains its blood,

or how the putrefying mouth continues accumulating water.

I don't want to be informed of the grasses’ torture sessions,

nor of the moon with its serpent's snout

scuttling until dawn.

I want to sleep awhile,

whether a second, a minute, or a century;

and yet I want everyone to know that I’m still alive,

that there’s a golden manger in my lips;

that I’m the elfin companion of the West Wind;

that I’m the immense shadow of my own tears.

When Dawn arrives, cover me with a veil,

because Dawn will toss fistfuls of ants at me;

then wet my shoes with a little hard water

so her scorpion pincers slip off.

Because I want to sleep the dreamless sleep of the apples,

to learn the lament that cleanses me of this earth;

because I want to live again as that dark child

who longed to cut out his heart on the high sea.

***

Gacela de la huida (“Ghazal of the Flight”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

I have been lost, many times, by the sea

with an ear full of freshly-cut flowers

and a tongue spilling love and agony.

I have often been lost by the sea,

as I am lost in the hearts of children.

At night, no one giving a kiss

fails to feel the smiles of the faceless.

No one touching a new-born child

fails to remember horses’ thick skulls.

Because roses root through the forehead

for hardened landscapes of bone,

and man’s hands merely imitate

roots, underground.

Thus, I have lost myself in children’s hearts

and have been lost many times by the sea.

Ignorant of water, I go searching

for death, as the light consumes me.

***

La balada del agua del mar (“The Ballad of the Sea Water”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

The sea

smiles in the distance:

foam-toothed,

heaven-lipped.

What do you sell, shadowy child

with your naked breasts?

Sir, I sell

the sea’s saltwater.

What do you bear, dark child,

mingled with your blood?

Sir, I bear

the sea’s saltwater.

Those briny tears,

where were they born, mother?

Sir, I weep

the sea’s saltwater.

Heart, this bitterness,

whence does it arise?

So very bitter,

the sea’s saltwater!

The sea

smiles in the distance:

foam-toothed,

heaven-lipped.

***

Paisaje (“Landscape”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

The olive orchard

opens and closes

like a fan;

above the grove

a sunken sky dims;

a dark rain falls

on warmthless lights;

reeds tremble by the gloomy river;

the colorless air wavers;

olive trees

scream with flocks

of captive birds

waving their tailfeathers

in the dark.

***

Canción del jinete (“The Horseman’s Song” or “Song of the Rider”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Cordoba. Distant and lone.

Black pony, big moon,

olives in my saddlebag.

Although my pony knows the way,

I never will reach Cordoba.

High plains, high winds.

Black pony, blood moon.

Death awaits me, watching

from the towers of Cordoba.

Such a long, long way!

Oh my brave pony!

Death awaits me

before I arrive in Cordoba!

Cordoba. Distant and lone.

***

Arbolé, arbolé (“Tree, Tree”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Sapling, sapling,

dry but green.

The girl with the lovely countenance

gathers olives.

The wind, that towering lover,

seizes her by the waist.

Four dandies ride by

on fine Andalusian steeds,

wearing azure and emerald suits

beneath long shadowy cloaks.

“Come to Cordoba, sweetheart!”

The girl does not heed them.

Three young bullfighters pass by,

slim-waisted, wearing suits of orange,

with swords of antique silver.

“Come to Sevilla, sweetheart!”

The girl does not heed them.

When twilight falls and the sky purples

with day’s demise,

a young man passes by, bearing

roses and moonlit myrtle.

“Come to Granada, sweetheart!”

But the girl does not heed him.

The girl, with the lovely countenance

continues gathering olives

while the wind’s colorless arms

encircle her waist.

Sapling, sapling,

dry but green.

***

Despedida (“Farewell”)

by Federico Garcia Lorca

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

If I die,

leave the balcony open.

The boy eats oranges.

(I see him from my balcony.)

The reaper scythes barley.

(I feel it from my balcony.)

If I die,

leave the balcony open!

***

In the green morning

I longed to become a heart.

Heart.

In the ripe evening

I longed to become a nightingale.

Nightingale.

(Soul,

become the color of oranges.

Soul,

become the color of love.)

In the living morning

I wanted to be me.

Heart.

At nightfall

I wanted to be my voice.

Nightingale.

Soul,

become the color of oranges.

Soul,

become the color of love!

***

I want to return to childhood,

and from childhood to the darkness.

Are you going, nightingale?

Go!

I want return to the darkness

And from the darkness to the flower.

Are you leaving, aroma?

Go!

I want to return to the flower

and from the flower

to my heart.

Are you departing, love?

Depart!

(To my deserted heart!)

***

Undine

by Renée Vivien

loose translation/interpretation by Kim Cherub (an alias of Michael R. Burch)

Your laughter startles, your caresses rake.

Your cold kisses love the evil they do.

Your eyes—blue lotuses drifting on a lake.

Lilies are less pallid than your face.

You move like water parting.

Your hair falls in rootlike tangles.

Your words like treacherous rapids rise.

Your arms, flexible as reeds, strangle,

Choking me like tubular river reeds.

I shiver in their enlacing embrace.

Drowning without an illuminating moon,

I vanish without a trace,

lost in a nightly swoon.

***

Song

by Renée Vivien

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

When the moon weeps,

illuminating flowers on the graves of the faithful,

my memories creep

back to you, wrapped in flightless wings.

It's getting late; soon we will sleep

(your eyes already half closed)

steeped

in the shimmering air.

O, the agony of burning roses:

your forehead discloses

a heavy despondency,

though your hair floats lightly ...

In the night sky the stars burn whitely

as the Goddess nightly

resurrects flowers that fear the sun

and die before dawn ...

***

Dispensing Keys

by Hafiz aka Hafez

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

The imbecile

constructs cages

for everyone he knows,

while the sage

(who has to duck his head

whenever the moon glows)

keeps dispensing keys

all night long

to the beautiful, rowdy,

prison gang.

***

In My Imagined Book

by Charles d’Orleans (c. 1394-1465)

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

In my imagined Book

my heart endeavored to explain

its history of grief, and pain,

illuminated by the tears

that welled to blur those well-loved years

of former happiness's gains,

in my imagined Book.

Alas, where should the reader look

beyond these drops of sweat, their stains,

all the effort & pain it took

& which I recorded night and day

in my imagined Book?

***

To the boy Elis

by Georg Trakl, an Austrian poet who wrote in German

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Elis, when the blackbird cries from the black forest,

it announces your downfall.

Your lips sip the rock-spring's blue coolness.

Your brow sweats blood

recalling ancient myths

and dark interpretations of birds' flight.

Yet you enter the night with soft footfalls;

the ripe purple grapes hang suspended

as you wave your arms more beautifully in the blueness.

A thornbush crackles;

where now are your moonlike eyes?

How long, oh Elis, have you been dead?

A monk dips waxed fingers

into your body's hyacinth;

Our silence is a black abyss

from which sometimes a docile animal emerges

slowly lowering its heavy lids.

A black dew drips from your temples:

the lost gold of vanished stars.

***

Love Sonnet XI

by Pablo Neruda

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

I crave your mouth, your voice, your hair.

I stalk the streets, silent and starving.

Bread does not satisfy me; dawn does not divert me

from my relentless pursuit of your fluid spoor.

I long for your liquid laughter,

for your sunburned hands like savage harvests.

I lust for your fingernails' pale marbles.

I want to devour your breasts like almonds, whole.

I want to ingest the sunbeams singed by your beauty,

to eat the aquiline nose from your aloof face,

to lick your eyelashes' flickering shade.

I pursue you, snuffing the shadows,

seeking your heart's scorching heat

like a puma prowling the heights of Quitratue.

© 2025 David Gosselin
