The Renaissance Uncensored... Public Presentation Now Available!
Lifting the veil on the real Renaissance and its critics
Part of the reason we haven’t had a much-needed renaissance in recent times is because past renaissances have been shrouded in myth and mystery—and distorted by a good deal of romanticism.
Who was actually behind the Renaissance and who sought to distort or subvert it? How might we usher in a new Renaissance and learn from past mistakes?
In this three-part public presentation for the Rising Tide Foundation, I preview some of the work from my upcoming book and unravel the mystery of the Golden Renaissance.