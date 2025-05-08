Part of the reason we haven’t had a much-needed renaissance in recent times is because past renaissances have been shrouded in myth and mystery—and distorted by a good deal of romanticism.

Who was actually behind the Renaissance and who sought to distort or subvert it? How might we usher in a new Renaissance and learn from past mistakes?

In this three-part public presentation for the Rising Tide Foundation, I preview some of the work from my upcoming book and unravel the mystery of the Golden Renaissance.

An Archaic Revival or Classical Rebirth? David Gosselin · May 1 A new instalment from the final section of my forthcoming book, A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: The Magic, Mystery and Making of the Modern West. Subscribers can read previous instalments here and here. And if you haven’t watched it yet, here’s our latest fireside chat on Read full story

Watch our latest fireside chat with award winning poets.