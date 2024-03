The crucifixion of Polycrates the tyrant after his capture by the Persians

Polycrates (/pəˈlɪkrəˌtiːz/; Greek: Πολυκράτης), son of Aeaces, was the tyrant of Samos from the 540s BC to 522 BC. He had a reputation as both a fierce warrior and an enlightened tyrant.



He stood on the ancient battlements,

Proudly gazing from the parapets

On Samos, over which he re…