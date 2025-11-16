Tell me where are the excellent ones, tell me where are the bards

Who enchanted the world with their life-giving verses?

Those who sang from the Heaven of God to the heaven of man,

Lifting minds to the loftiest heights with their sweet, pinioned strains.

Alas, they still survive, but now lacking are deeds—and the lyre!

And a listening ear that will welcome its trembling voice.

Blessed bards of a most blessed world, with your rapturous speech

You spanned age after age, travelled world after world on men’s lips.

Then your songs were received with a sweet reverence, like a god,

Which the genius within, giving form, taking shape, forged for all.

So the listeners’ hearts were enflamed by the fire of the song,

And the bard fed the flames with the crowd’s very own deep-felt thoughts.

It was nourished and cleansed! Happy ones, those for whom in the voice

Of the people resounded so purely the power of song,

Whom the Godhead divine would still greet in the midst of their lives,

Which the bard of today hardly feels in his own shrunken heart.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Original

Sagt, wo sind die Vortrefflichen hin, wo find′ ich die Sänger,

Die mit dem lebenden Wort horchende Völker entzückt,

Die vom Himmel den Gott, zum Himmel den Menschen gesungen,

Und getragen den Geist hoch auf den Flügeln des Lieds?

Ach, noch leben die Sänger; nur fehlen die Taten, die Lyra

Freudig zu wecken, es fehlt, ach! Ein empfangendes Ohr.

Glückliche Dichter der glücklichen Welt! Von Munde zu Munde

Flog, von Geschlecht zu Geschlecht euer empfundenes Wort.

Wie man die Götter empfängt, so begrüßte Jeder mit Andacht,

Was der Genius ihm, redend und bildend, erschuf.

An der Glut des Gesangs entflammten des Hörers Gefühle,

An des Hörers Gefühl nährte der Sänger die Glut.

Nährt′ und reinigte sie! Der Glückliche, dem in des Volkes

Stimme noch hell zurück tönte die Seele des Lieds,

Dem noch von außen erschien, im Leben, die himmlische Gottheit,

Die der Neuere kaum, kaum noch im Herzen vernimmt.

Listen to “Reclaiming the Mysteries” (Newly Remastered)