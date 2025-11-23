In this latest interview with a fellow Canadian over at the Alberta-based Shaun Newman podcast, we discussed a host of issues concerning the social engineering of minds and culture in modern Western civilization—and the indispensable role of culture in addressing these problems.

Beginning with a case study of Canadian political and social dynamics, the first half focusses on Canada and the phenomenon of modern social engineering and education; the second half focusses on the wider battle for culture and education across all spheres in Western civilization, including film, literature and the entertainment industrial complex.

As Plato observed over two millennia ago, politics really is downstream from culture. In this interview, we offer a thorough case study with insights that can be applied to societies of all shapes and sizes in any corner of the world.

Topics: Behavioral nudging in Canada; trance states; education of children; demoralization as a tool of psychological warfare; “the Devil always overplays his hand”; Greek theatre - comedy & tragedy as tools in ancient times; influence of film on culture.

