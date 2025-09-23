With his “Ode On Indolence” Keats bid goodbye to a life of striving and effort and ambition. Effectively he gave up. He decided he didn’t have what it takes to be the great poet he had always wanted to be. With the immediate effect that he wrote three of his four great odes in that same May month. And then four months later, in September, the last of his great odes, the ode “To Autumn”.

Though in a sense, of course, all four odes are odes to autumn: they are all poems of leave-taking, and of valediction.

Keats by this time knew he was doomed. He had already recently buried his favourite brother Tom and knew that he would soon be joining him. As a pharmacist he knew where he was headed. Hence presumably the valedictory tone of all these odes.

Sensual but not Sensationalist

So it is perhaps no wonder, for such a sensual nature, that each of these odes should pay homage, not just to the senses as a whole, but, in each case, celebrate a particular sense. And also even a different one. So that for each particular ode one sense should predominate over all the others. In the “Ode To A Nightingale” for instance the sense of hearing is at a premium. In the “Ode On A Grecian Urn” the sense of sight. In the “Ode On Melancholy” the sense of taste. In the ode “To Autumn” the sense of smell. The only sense not covered is the most immediate and most lively of all the senses, that sense by means of which we procreate, the sense of touch. These are distanced poems. There is no close physical contact permitted. They are written by a man who is out of touch and has lost contact. Yet is almost happy to be so situated. These are poems distanced by the looming threat of death.

Still, the fact of the matter is that, though Keats was a sensualist, he was never a sensationalist. His work was always written with a philosophical and spiritual intent. So in an age of hedonism, such as ours, is it any wonder that Keats still exerts such a fascination? For he, above all other poets, had the ability, while celebrating his own sensuality, to transcend it, and point it in the direction of something more completely spiritual. For though his nature is sensual it is never gross. It is always the finest features of sensual existence that he pays homage to.

The poem reads as follow

To Autumn Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness,

Close bosom-friend of the maturing sun;

Conspiring with him how to load and bless

With fruit the vines that round the thatch-eves run;

To bend with apples the moss’d cottage-trees,

And fill all fruit with ripeness to the core;

To swell the gourd, and plump the hazel shells

With a sweet kernel; to set budding more,

And still more, later flowers for the bees,

Until they think warm days will never cease,

For summer has o’er-brimm’d their clammy cells. Who hath not seen thee oft amid thy store?

Sometimes whoever seeks abroad may find

Thee sitting careless on a granary floor,

Thy hair soft-lifted by the winnowing wind;

Or on a half-reap’d furrow sound asleep,

Drowsed with the fume of poppies, while thy hook

Spares the next swath and all its twined flowers:

And sometimes like a gleaner thou dost keep

Steady thy laden head across a brook;

Or by a cider-press, with patient look,

Thou watchest the last oozings, hours by hours. Where are the songs of Spring? Ay, where are they?

Think not of them, thou hast thy music too,—

While barred clouds bloom the soft-dying day,

And touch the stubble-plains with rosy hue;

Then in a wailful choir the small gnats mourn

Among the river sallows, borne aloft

Or sinking as the light wind lives or dies;

And full-grown lambs loud bleat from hilly bourn;

Hedge-crickets sing; and now with treble soft

The redbreast whistles from a garden-croft,

And gathering swallows twitter in the skies.

Some Formal Considerations

The “Ode To A Nightingale” is much the longest of the four at eighty lines. After that comes “The Ode On A Grecian Urn” with fifty lines. The shortest is the “Ode On Melancholy” with thirty. The ode “To Autumn” has almost the same form, but with one extra line per verse, bringing it to thirty-three lines. All the odes have ten lines per verse, except the ode “To Autumn.” All the odes are in iambic pentameter throughout, apart from the “Ode To A Nightingale” which has one short line per verse - a trimeter - as well as one irregular hexameter line at the end of the second verse. Each of the verses is very similar to a sonnet, except that one of the quatrains is missing. In the ode “To Autumn” one of the lines of one of the tercets is doubled up so as to repeat a rhyme. But this rhyming couplet does not occur right at the end. So the verse does not end with a Shakespearian flourish. It dies away rather. The final flourish is subverted. This seems appropriate to the theme.

Eight verses; five verses; three verses; three verses plus three lines. There is a pattern here. Of increasing condensation, perhaps. In the first he regrets the coming loss of his singing voice. In the second he celebrates permanence, and compares himself with perhaps its most obvious image, a Greek vase, and reaches out towards some sort of Platonic ideal. In the third regret is expressed and lamented. He comes to terms with a prevailing sense of loss. And grief. Or at least with his more negative emotions. In the last he is finally at peace. There is a sense of ultimate reconciliation. He celebrates a crowning fruition. All has finally been accomplished through a self-negating philosophy of nonachievement. Idolatry has finally been given up, and true worship can begin. Now at last he can begin to worship Truth. And Beauty. And Goodness. He has served his apprenticeship. The false gods of mere aspiration and ambition have been dismissed.

In the “Ode To Autumn” Autumn is addressed directly. This is the chief characteristic of any ode: that whatever it is about is addressed directly. “O” is the predominant word in any ode. All of nature is potentially personified. So in the second verse of this tripartite ode Autumn too is - almost outrageously - personified. She puts in a personal appearance. In the first verse Summer is mentioned, in the third and final verse Spring. So three of the four seasons put in an appearance. The only one that isn’t mentioned is the season of Winter. In poetry what gets left out is often the most important thing. Winter is the season of death. All four of the odes presage Keats’s early death. They are all poems about death. They are Elegies. Self-Elegies. Precursors to Shelley’s “Adonais.”

Music

“All art aspires to the condition of music” said Pater. Surely poetry has never got closer to the condition of music. The sheer musicality of the language is breathtaking. And it is always the same whenever I glance at these four poems for one last time. I am overwhelmed by the richness of the language. And the vividness of the images. And the effortless ease with which it is achieved. It all flows so naturally. There is no sense of the poet being constrained to follow the dictates of a particular form. Far from it, the form appears to liberate the content. Or rather there is no distinction between the two. ‘Who can tell the dancer from the dance?’ The bird and its song are one. The poem is a grecian urn. There really is no effort here. It is like water poured into water. We really do have a sense of strength resting on its own right arm. There is a sense that somehow Keats has here managed to condense the quintessence of at least the sensual life into these four poems. The distilled essence. The elixir. In a sense the poems are more real than the thing itself. One sees the real thing and then repeats the words with which Keats described it. As if to nail it in place. As if to confirm its existence. And in doing so one has captured it and encapsulated it. Yet nothing in his previous work prepared one for this. Byron called his work ‘pissabed poetry’ and ‘mental masturbation’. Keats himself dismissed it mawkish. They say the threat of death concentrates the mind wonderfully. It certainly did in Keats’s case.

The ode “To Autumn” is commonly thought of as the most perfect of the four odes. The least blemished by faults. And I suspect this is true. Though that doesn’t necessarily render it the most interesting. The “Ode To A Nightingale” is much less perfect but much more fascinating and rich. The “Ode On A Grecian Urn” is a poem about perfection, but again is much less perfect and far more interesting.

A Vale of Soul-Making

I would like to make out a case for the close interrelationship between the four great odes. At the very least their diction is very similar and we have already seen that their form is almost identical. But there are closer resemblances. For instance the first verse of “Ode To A Nightingale” is very reminiscent of the “Ode On Melancholy.” And that word ‘forlorn’ which is so heavily accentuated in “Ode To A Nightingale” surely looks forward to the prevailing mood of “Ode On Melancholy.” The beginning of the last verse of “To Autumn” - “Where are the songs of spring?” - alludes not only to the “Ode To A Nightingale” but refers us to all the odes he had composed in the previous May of that year, when he had made his great breakthrough. And which are closely interrelated, and for which “To Autumn” represents a sort of summing up.

For there is a sort of progression here, isn’t there? If the nightingale ode represents life set free, and the Grecian ode represents life contained and disciplined, and the melancholy ode the resultant feeling of grief, then ‘To Autumn’ brings a final reconciliation. Is it too far-fetched to assign to the nightingale ode a concern with the quality of Beauty, to the Grecian ode a concern with Truth, and with the melancholy ode a concern with Goodness? Whereas “To Autumn” finally acquaints us with that ideal state, in which a sense of justice having been done predominates, if not that Ideal Platonic State (pun intended) where Justice itself finally prevails. Is it too far-fetched to assign to each of the three verses of the autumnal ode a reference to one of the three odes that preceded its composition? So that there is a sort of fractal relationship between it and the other odes. To wit: to the first verse a reference to the Grecian ode, and to the second verse a reference to the melancholy ode? Whereas the relationship between the last verse and the “Ode To A Nightingale” is almost palpable. That surely cannot be denied.

In one of his letters Keats opined that instead of being ‘a vale of tears’ this world is in fact “a vale of soul-making.” As I see it, it’s not so much that one starts off soulless but perhaps that one starts off with more spirit than soul. As one matures one becomes less spirited and more soulful. The big transition takes place in adolescence. And with romantic love. And the discovery of one’s vocation. As a young lad the image of the as yet “unravished bride of quietness” calls one to one’s métier. And one’s métier is that by which one reaches out to her. “The eternal feminine leads us on” said Goethe. While, according to Dante, it is Beatrice in particular who shows us the ropes. Either way the muse instils in us her beautiful discipline. And so slowly the soul emerges. And then begins to grow. And the man is born. Until finally the soul is so full and rounded it drops from the tree. Hence the “Ode To A Nightingale” is almost all spirit. Keats is called to express himself in song. Then he is confronted with the problem of disciplined perfection. And out of the time-bound achieving the timeless. In the shape of the “Grecian Urn”. This represents the path he must follow. Then ensues an interregnum of discouragement and sadness. With “To Autumn” soulfulness is finally achieved. Spirit has been almost completely transmuted to soul. Full maturity is achieved.

Bearing this in mind, is it any accident that Keats is popularly thought of as the poet of adolescence and romantic love?

The Question of Diction

The next thing that strikes us is the way in which the diction of the three verses is so completely different. The diction of the first verse is concerned with fulfilment: “mellow fruitfulness”, “maturing”, “load”, “bless”, “fruit”, “vines”, “bend with apples”, “fill all fruit with ripeness”, “swell the gourd”, “plump the hazel shells”, “sweet kernel”, “budding more, and still more”, “o’er-brimmed their clammy cells”. It is almost overdone, isn’t it? And yet how appropriate that it should be. Even his excess in the final analysis is not excessive.

Contrast this with the last verse where the diction is preponderantly one of utterance. The poet, whose heart is overflowing, must give voice to all he has in him, having passed through an intermediate state of trance. “Songs,” “music,” “wailful choir,” “loud bleat,” “crickets sing,” “treble soft,” “whistles,” “twitter.” (All to end up with “skies!” Heaven, as always, must have the last word, if justice is finally to be done.) All of Keats spring lambs are now full-grown. Is it too far-fetched to see in the “hilly bourn” a reference to the Helicon? Or in the reference to Spring a punning allusion to the Castalian Spring of Mount Parnassus? Or to the Pierian Spring? All beloved of the muses. And believed to favour poetic inspiration.

The intermediate verse is more difficult to interpret and less obvious in its import. But we are struck by words and phrases like “careless,” “soft,” “half-reap’d,” “sound asleep,” “drows’d with the fume of poppies,” “spares,” “patient,” “last oozings hours by hours.” The overwhelming mood is one of somnolence. And almost indifference. And certainly relaxation.

The first word of the ode is time-bound: “season.” The last word represents boundless freedom, that most heavenly and idealistic of words, “skies.” We have finally escaped the trammels of time.

Fulfillment

“And God saw that it was good.” That is surely the mood of the poem. That mood which crowns and blesses a good day of quiet creative achievement. And makes everything else seem worthwhile. And redeems all that is worst.

The second and the third verse each begin with a question. This has the effect of waking one up from a poem whose overall mood is one of somnolence. The first verse establishes the given situation. The question at the beginning of the new verse introduces a new element: that somewhat startling personification. With the question at the beginning of the third verse a conflict almost begins. So quickly to be resolved into that quiet music which dominates the whole poem that one can be forgiven for hardly noticing it.

Surely the nightingale of the first great ode is the poet himself, masculine and forthright. The “still unravish’d bride of quietness” of the next great ode is certainly feminine, the receptive, the yielding. They are opposed, in the sense of being opposites. The melancholy ode begins with a double denial: “No, no!” Here then are the sure signs of conflict. Closely followed by: “A partner in your sorrow’s mysteries”; “thy mistress.” Things have moved on from the ‘unravished bride of quietness’ apparently. That later double denial, (which is so closely related to Byron’s more cynical ‘whispering “I will ne’er consent” - consented’), is surely presaged here in this “Bold Lover” who ‘never, never’ can “kiss, Though winning near the goal.” And who may now well “grieve,” because now “she” can “fade,” he can have his ‘’bliss’‘, and “she’ can stop being “fair.” And “love” can die, into “some rich anger.” There is clearly some sort of conflict here. A rape-scene perhaps. It is very difficult to know what is going on. A veil has been partly drawn over the proceedings. (After all the poem itself describes it as a “Veil’d Melancholy!” Except that not only is the personified emotion veiled, but the meaning of the very poem also.) Presumably this is to spare our blushes. Certainly, the overwhelming mood is one of regret. The masculine element of the first ode has united with the feminine element of the second, and there is what looks very much like a conflict. A ‘flowery battle’ even. Then five months later what do we find? A pregnancy? Certainly, a pregnant landscape. A landscape pregnant with meaning. And in Keats’s case pregnant with death. As well as, for his readers, pregnant with life. Thus, the Freudian interpretation. Nor is such an interpretation so easily dismissed.

In “Ode on a Grecian Urn”, for instance, Keats writes:

“... What maidens loth?

What mad pursuit? What struggle to escape?

What pipes and timbrels? What wild ecstasy?”

Surely, this refers us forward to the veiled goings-on in “Ode On Melancholy.” Whereas the “Temple of delight” in “Ode On Melancholy” surely refers us back to the Grecian Urn. Keats after all is one of our most sensual poets. (“That’s a pretty piece of paganism,” commented the dour Wordsworth, when Keats recited one of his efforts to him).

Thus, too, my own interpretation, in terms of: the given situation; the introduced element; the resulting conflict; the resolution of that conflict. Perhaps the fractality of this particular relationship is repeated in all the odes. Eliot himself said that the total oeuvre of any particular poet can sometimes be viewed as a single work. Almost certainly that is true of these odes.

And how appropriate that the last should be the most perfect, the first the most inspiring, the second the most interesting, and the third the most obscure. The journey from spirit to soul is depicted almost graphically.

