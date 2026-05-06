We’ve teamed up with one of the best Canadian intelligence and history publications out there to bring you a new original feature: “The War for the West: Reclaiming Civilization.” The film is dedicated to challenging some of the troublesome assumptions embedded in modern reactionary discourse when it comes to prognosticating the unbridled decadence and decline of the West.

This is a big boy and big girl conversation, the kind you won’t typically find on popular channels purporting to be concerned with preserving Western civilization and addressing its core problems.

Written, narrated and directed by David Gosselin, the film examines some of the deeper reasons for the collapse of civilizations from Ancient Greece and Rome to today's western world. Is civilizational collapse the product of some covert estrogenic war and the effeminization of its people? Or do both male and female attributes become perverse caricatures of themselves when society loses its connection to Universal Ideas and Natural Law, resulting in humanity’s cannibalization of its future on the alter of momentary glory, fame, pleasure and empire?

Join us for a special deep-dive and some historical curve balls.

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