Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The king was in his usual bad humor, the court gossips tittled. In the drafty audience hall, the weathermen trembled. In minutes they must explain. They must predict. The sky was blue, so clear far mountaintops, bizarrely white folds crimping the crisp skyline, glowed on buildings blanched as desert bones. No two days had been alike. Today was sunny. Yesterday drizzled. The day before, crowds witnessed the first flurries in the capital for decades accompanied by abnormally high tides. Sporadic earthquakes rocked outlying provinces. The merchants were fuming. Farmers suffered. All blamed the king. The king, in turn, had summoned his clutch of weathermen. To correctly prognosticate meant prosperity, the weathermen knew. Wrong as this the axe.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Middle of their pre-audience jitters, the cleverest, a mellifluous fellow who’d dabbled in real estate, now selling sky futures, proposed a speech that pleased a great many. “Tell the king what’s worked before. Weather’s the mood of the gods. These days, they can’t compose their humor for blessings or for punishments. Forecasts of us? We probe the turbulent entelechy of celestial beings in turmoil? Greatness, that’s the single sacrilege beyond the audacity of impious humankind. Tell him that. We can divine today: the chill blue of drained emotions, wrung dry and cold. Tomorrow? Next week, next year? Uncertain, majesty! Sin is somewhere about. What other reason? Kill us? Best practice virtue. Oh king, morality at the top works miracles! Crops, contracts, rains, wars, marriages depend on it!” One blurted, “Say we don’t know the weather! We’re only entertainers.” The whole hall guffawed—which eased everyone’s butterflies.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Meantime, outdoors, earth’s pores yawed: in wagon ruts, in potholes, muddy puddles turned blue, rich deep oceanic blue, stretched out to each other, began to join. Where headland dove, precipitously, to ocean waves frothed, spraying the tallest rocks. Terns, sensing shift, gathered in skittery flocks, intent elsewhere, abandoning unhatched eggs. Above squalls of gusty sunlight cirrus, like phosphorus, incandesced, paled in sun. Gales whiffled in spring-green leaves. To trumpets, the king strode in.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Eternity, good weather is right around the corner…” “…Ask us to peer into celestial intellects…?” “…Bid your priests divine the future. Majesty, we are men of science.” “…By today’s weather, the chill blue of drained emotions, wrung dry and cold.” “Kill us for not knowing…” The same one cracked: “Admit we don’t know…!” Another, louder, “A question of fronts, high pressure, zones of turbulence…!” Charts, graphs, blossomed from folds of robes… The king blinked, his outrage baffled. …Thus, like any engulfed by a force too vast for exegesis, charged with expounding it, the weathermen raised a flurry, arcane vocabulary and benumbing rite—meteorology which, as forecast, fuddled the king (too shamefaced to admit, even to himself, he was hearing rank blather, nonsense), who let them off, Pillars of Atlantis.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As the sweating weathermen filed out of the palace, loaded with gifts and enormously relieved, a few glanced up—noiselessly, almost imperceptibly, a cool drizzle was beginning… …By morning, (after what a night!) a lone tower’s pennants flapped, barely tip-topping the brilliance of endless ocean.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published By noon, every gull flew on.

Carey Jobe is a retired attorney and judge. Prior to beginning his legal career, he was a student of Classical Literature and Latin Language. His Latin translations have appeared in The Classical Outlook, the journal of The American Classical Society. He is also a widely published poet whose work regularly appears in numerous literary journals. He lives and writes near Tallahassee, Florida.

