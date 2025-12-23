Our holiday Fireside Chat begins with the trailer for our new short story film production, “Thutmose the Sculptor.”

Adam Sedia transports us back to one of the primordial sources of magic and mystery in the West—Ancient Egypt. Recounting the story of the sculptor behind the famed bust of Nefertiti, “Thutmose the Sculptor” traces the story of Egypt’s rise and fall through its art (featured in New Lyre - Winter 2025/2026).

Our film trailer is followed by a conversation between Age of Muses Contributing Editor Adam Sedia and Founding Editor David Gosselin. They discuss the strategic nature of stories in the world of culture and power—and the liminal space where these elusive forces collide.

As discussed in “Ghosts in the Machine: Art, Propaganda and the Psycho-Mythic Wars,” the information wars of the future will not be decided by who has the most information, but who tells the better stories.

And now it’s our turn to tell the stories.

Join us in paving the way towards a new Age of Muses one story—one film—and one poem—at a time.

PS

Merry Christmas to everyone!

To support our productions and access exclusive content and features, please get a premium subscription.

If you would like hard copies of our beautiful printed journal, you can order them directly from Amazon for quick delivery.

Order New Lyre Magazine

Access our complete library and archives

Special Holiday Announcement: We’re looking for the next Medicis!

For those who really believe in what we’re doing, we’re inviting you to become a new kind of Medici. If you’re interested in supporting our next films and creative documentaries, you can become a Renaissance Patron (Founding Member) of Age of Muses. Our Renaissance patrons will receive a special executive producer credit in our next film production, along with a signed copy of my book A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Trance-formation of the West, and other thank you gifts included in the Founding Member option. Our Renaissance series will be produced in ten parts, and will be our most ambitious and avant-garde production yet. Credits for executive producer will be attributed to whichever film is produced subsequent to the date membership.

Up-coming productions include

An adaptation of the Life of Beethoven by Romain Roland, featured in translation in our New Lyre - Winter 2024 issue.

A film on Friedrich Schiller, universal history and the new theatre of the sublime

A ten-part series on the “Secrets of the Renaissance” where we explore and unearth the hidden mystery of Western civilization.

A special feature on genius and creativity, which will feature both original musical and poetic compositions.

We also have a talented musical composer who we are in the process of securing to compose original scores for our up-coming Renaissance series.

Now we’re looking for patrons to make all these projects a reality. The extent to which we’ll be able to hire other creatives and realize our ambitious productions depends on how much funding we can secure. Rather than a traditional go-fund me or other fund-raisers, we’re raising the funds through premium and founding member subscriptions.

If you’d prefer to only make a one-time contribution, you can do so here, or with Bitcoin using our BTC address found on our About Page.

These productions can’t happen without the generous funding of those who support our work and vision. We’re thankful to everyone who can contribute some firepower towards our own burgeoning entertainment industrial complex and its visionary program.

Become a Renaissance Patron