West Point, Prout’s Neck, 1900

I. The Man Who Never Cries

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The man who never cries is like the ship That never sailed, or left the sleepy shores; He's never felt the waves of peril whip Against his keel, far off from peaceful shoals. Fearing the unrelenting ocean’s guile — The treasures claimed by wet tempestuousness — A denizen upon Calypso’s isle, He clings to beaches of voluptuousness. When gazing from his tearless strand, he sees In twirling clouds the faces he so loves; He thinks of worlds across the salted seas, Then looks to the lingering host above: His dreary eyes behold the pale, cruel waves As each cloud sinks horizon-ward and fades.

II. On a Shore

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cling to your shores timorous denizens! Brave divers hunt for pearls, but tempered souls Prefer the quiet shores and shallow shoals To darkened depths and krakens’ midnight dens. The diver takes one breath then disappears; He seeks for precious treasures lost and found, And lost again amid the coral-bound Currents and briny waves and rotten piers. Oh, how I wish I crossed these seas and swam Before I knew what now I can’t unknow: But now I dread to swim in depths so dim; I curse the magic reefs where life began; I listen to the siren’s song, yet know I’m safe: I cannot drown — nor can I swim.

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, researcher and filmmaker living in Montreal, Canada. He publishes New Lyre Magazine. Discover some of his latest films, A Tale of Two Murders: Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery & The Devil at Woodstock. His latest book is A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Trance Formation.

Spanning the last five years of research, this book details the battle to shape the images of man across the ages. Our story includes magicians, clinicians, scientists, philosophers, occultists, artists and producers, among many characters. From the Neoplatonic perversion of the Renaissance and the creation of a new American mysticism to the emergence of pop culture and modern sci-fi, we lift the veil on the hidden spiritual and cultural war to shape the changing images of man.

