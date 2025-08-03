A quick update for all our readers and supporters.

We’re currently working on our follow up documentary to “Reclaiming the Mysteries.” We’re going to be adapting a handsome and timeless narrative poem by poet Daniel Leach, “The Devil at Woodstock.” The documentary will mark the anniversary of the August 15-18th, 1969 Woodstock festival, which crystalized the counter-cultural movement that definitely re-shaped the course of Western civilization.

This change was largely brought on through art, music, and culture. And we believe that any new paradigm shift in Western civilization will also be shaped by a new artistic and cultural paradigm.

Age of Muses and our literary journal The Chained Muse are committed to being at the forefront of this movement, and so we’re in the midst of a massive levelling up of our operations, including a new regular documentary and artistic film series. We’re filling a hole that exists in the current cultural landscape, and we believe that we now have all the tools necessary to execute on our vision for a new “Age of Muses” in which Beauty, Truth and Goodness once again become the benchmark for timeless artistic and creative expression.

We’ll be having a special documentary premier for all paid subscribers on Substack, which will also feature a new original reading of “The Devil at Woodstock” by the poet himself, scheduled for August 10th.

In the meantime, our readers can enjoy the original “Devil at Woodstock” poem in full.

Stayed tuned!