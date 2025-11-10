Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Watch Now: Edgar Allan Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders (Full Film)

The 180 year ritual humiliation of Edgar Poe is finally over
David Gosselin's avatar
David Gosselin
Nov 10, 2025
∙ Paid

I’m proud to finally share our newest feature film, “Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders.” Made in collaboration with the Rising Tide Foundation’s Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret, this film will change much of what people thought they knew about Edgar Allan Poe.

Based on original research featured from Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 3 (Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery and Other Tales of Ratiocination), this film explores for the first time, the deeper meaning behind many of Poe’s most famous short stories, with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers.

After 170 years of slander and ritual humiliation, join us in burying the official Poe mythology and revealing the Edgar Poe we never knew.

The 140 minute film is available for all paid subscribers to this Substack, or also on the new streaming platform VEEEU.

Making a film is a long and arduous journey. The next film projects are ready to go, including features on Beethoven and Schiller, but they require significant time and resources. Help us make the next film and keep the momentum going.

Support our new film-making machine and help us usher in a new age of the Sublime

Stay tuned for New Lyre - Winter 2025 (Dec. 1st, 2025)

Individuals, groups, and entire civilizations are shaped by myriad unseen forces. At the heart of this vast matrix of invisible forces is the image of man. From ancient civilizations and archaic societies to the Renaissance and the modern Western world, this "self-image" has undergone many fundamental transformations—most of them understood by only a small minority of individuals. What unfolds across this book is a story, which perhaps more than any other in history, holds the key to unlocking a new Renaissance or unleashing a new Middle Ages.

