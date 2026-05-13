Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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E. J. Lafond's avatar
E. J. Lafond
19h

“Oikophobia” is a brilliant coinage. Thanks for introducing me to it :)

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Elijah Dickinson's avatar
Elijah Dickinson
1d

I suggest proofreading before publishing. “Altar” is misspelled as “alter” three times before I paused my reading.

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