The last will be first and the first will be last. Mathew 20:16

What if I told you

The world might be saved by

A couple of fools?

What if I told you

I love the sound of shrieks

Breaking the silence?

What if I told you

The world looks lovely

When flooded with rain?

What if I told you

The forests look splendid

When stricken with fire?

That I love when

The clouds become somber,

Hoary, and gray?

What if I told you

The broken is beautiful,

The tragic sublime?

And what if I said

That God is a jokester—

He likes a good laugh?

What if I told you

The wrenching truth, instead

Of beautiful lies?

What if I told you

Stories more real than all

The things of this world?

Or what if I said

The lost may unearth what

The saved ones forgot?

What if I told you

The world might be saved by

A couple of fools?

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.