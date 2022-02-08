The last will be first and the first will be last. Mathew 20:16
What if I told you
The world might be saved by
A couple of fools?
What if I told you
I love the sound of shrieks
Breaking the silence?
What if I told you
The world looks lovely
When flooded with rain?
What if I told you
The forests look splendid
When stricken with fire?
That I love when
The clouds become somber,
Hoary, and gray?
What if I told you
The broken is beautiful,
The tragic sublime?
And what if I said
That God is a jokester—
He likes a good laugh?
What if I told you
The wrenching truth, instead
Of beautiful lies?
What if I told you
Stories more real than all
The things of this world?
Or what if I said
The lost may unearth what
The saved ones forgot?
What if I told you
The world might be saved by
A couple of fools?
David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.
This was great, thoroughly appreciated.
This is more like it. There needs to be a certain amount of combativeness in a poem to bring it alive and make it matter.