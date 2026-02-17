At the end of the Symposium, Socrates argues that the truly great dramatist should be equally skilled at composing both tragedies and comedies. Socrates bases his argument on the fact that comedy and tragedy are essentially mirror images of each other. Indeed, it was a popular custom in Ancient Greece to present both comedies and tragedies at festivals, including the Greater Dionysia and the Isthmian Games. However, the comedies and tragedies were usually composed by different authors.

While tragedies usually deal with loftier themes that can induce great pathos, comedies focus on political satire, daily life and social commentary with the aim of inducing laughter. Both forms are unique in that they treat universal themes in respect to man and nature, only they take dramatically different approaches. Socrates argued that the truly skilled dramatist should be well-versed in both approaches, if he truly possesses the deepest kind of wisdom about man and nature.

Comedies allow us to laugh at the folly of man and the world. By laughing at something, we essentially take away its power. It makes certain conversations possible — especially about particularly sensitive topics — that would otherwise seem impossible or too emotionally fraught to even broach — even if those conversations pertained to some of the most concerning matters respecting truth, justice and civilizations moral fitness to survive.

Tragedy achieves similar effects, only in the opposite manner. It gets audiences to play out human folly, and to experience it viscerally, such that they become vicarious participants in the tragedy. Hence the celebrated pathos of the classical tragedians. These tragedies caused audiences to experience feelings that they may not have otherwise ever experienced, or would only experience by paying the ultimate price, including their own lives and those of the people they hold dearest. With classical tragedy, man reaps all the wisdom and foresight which can be gleaned from real-life tragedy, only he does so at a safe distance — through tragic art.

In the latest episode of the Tim Dillon Podcast, we find a perfect example of the kind of modern comedy that fulfills the highest requirements of the art in its classical sense.

Among some of the highlights are Tim’s answer to the common cant about the impossibility of large-scale international conspiracies; the loving relationship between many of the world’s most famous power couples, and the demons Baal and Moloch’s thankless job of getting the Dow to 50,000.

While we haven’t found the man, or the lady, who can compose comedies as well as tragedies, we’re still on the lookout.